TridentCare Announces Acquisition of DispatchHealth's Imaging Business Unit

Purchase expands and strengthens TridentCare's capabilities in several key markets and will enhance customer and patient experience.

SPARKS, MD / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / TridentCare, the nation's leading provider of portable diagnostic services, announced its acquisition of DispatchHealth's imaging business unit, effective January 20, 2026. This strategic transaction underscores TridentCare's commitment to advancing in-home care, broadening market presence, and delivering exceptional service to patients and providers nationwide.

The Imaging division of DispatchHealth operates across 16 states, offering portable Xray and ultrasound services to patients at home, in post-acute and correctional settings. Adding DispatchHealth Imaging's customers and resources to TridentCare's existing footprint and national infrastructure will accelerate response times, improve scheduling flexibility, and standardize service quality.

"This agreement is a major step toward realizing our vision of accessible, patient centered diagnostics," said Dan Buning, Chief Executive Officer of TridentCare. "Combining DispatchHealth Imaging's regional strength with TridentCare's scale will deliver faster, more reliable service and enhance coverage-making it easier for care teams to keep patients where they heal best."

"For our customers and partners, this means more capacity where it matters most," added Melissa Carr, Chief Growth and Experience Officer at TridentCare. "Improved service delivery will shorten wait times, unify scheduling, and give clinicians a single, high-quality partner for portable imaging-resulting in a better experience for providers, patients, and families."

DispatchHealth remains dedicated to delivering complex care to patients at home, helping people avoid unnecessary ER and hospital visits while giving customers a simpler, more scalable, and cost-effective way to expand access and improve outcomes. DispatchHealth will continue to coordinate mobile imaging for patients through its technology and partnerships, ensuring seamless care.

About TridentCare

TridentCare is the leading national provider of portable diagnostic services-including Xray, ultrasound, cardiac monitoring, vascular access, and laboratory services-delivered to patients wherever they reside, from homes and assisted living to skilled nursing and other care settings. With deep clinical expertise and a broad geographic footprint, TridentCare partners with healthcare providers to reduce avoidable transfers, improve care coordination, and enhance patient experience.

About DispatchHealth

DispatchHealth is a leading provider of complex care in the home for people experiencing serious health concerns. The company is in-network with most major insurance companies and works closely with at-risk providers and health systems to deliver compassionate care at home that reduces unnecessary ER visits, enables inpatient hospital-level care at home, and lowers hospital readmission rates. Since its inception in 2013, DispatchHealth has treated more than 1.2 million people in over 20 states across the U.S.-resulting in 58% emergency room avoidance, an 8.5% 30-day readmission rate, 98% patient satisfaction, and an estimated $1.5 billion in medical cost savings. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com.

