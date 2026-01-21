Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
WKN: A41DHS | ISIN: FI4000591698 | Ticker-Symbol:
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2026 17:48 Uhr
Digitalist Group Oyj: Digitalist Group structures its financing

Digitalist Group Plc Inside information 21 January 2026

Digitalist Group structures its financing

Digitalist Group Plc's ("Digitalist Group" or "Company") has agreed with Turret Oy Ab ("Turret") on a loan amounting to EUR 1,000,000 (the "Loan") in order to strengthen the Company's working capital. The Company has the right to withdraw the Loan in instalments by 31 December 2026 at the latest. The Loan was granted on market terms and it will fall due on 30 September 2027.

Turret is Digitalist Group's largest shareholder.

According to company law legislation relating to related party transactions Digitalist Group's board members Paul Ehrnrooth and Peter Eriksson have not participated in the decision making regarding the Loan.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

CEO Magnus Leijonborg,
Tel. +46 76 315 8422, magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen,
Tel. +358 40 506 0080, esa.matikainen@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media

https://digitalist.global


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
