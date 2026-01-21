Anzeige
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
21.01.2026
JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 December 2025 was as follows:

Company Name

Date

NAV per Ordinary Share

JZ Capital Partners Limited

31 December 2025

$ 4.03

JZCP's NAV as at 31 December 2025 is $4.03 per share (30 November 2025: $4.02 per share), the increase in NAV of 1 cent per share is due to net fx gains of 1 cent per share and investment income of 1 cent per share offset by expenses of (1) cent per share.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 December 2025:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments

159,887

Cash at bank and treasuries

82,806

Other receivables and prepayments

789

Total Assets

243,482

Liabilities

Other liabilities

567

Total liabilities

567

Net Asset Value

242,915

Number of Ordinary shares in issue

60,320,352

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share

$4.03


