JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 December 2025 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31 December 2025 $ 4.03

JZCP's NAV as at 31 December 2025 is $4.03 per share (30 November 2025: $4.02 per share), the increase in NAV of 1 cent per share is due to net fx gains of 1 cent per share and investment income of 1 cent per share offset by expenses of (1) cent per share.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 December 2025: