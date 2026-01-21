JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 December 2025 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
31 December 2025
$ 4.03
JZCP's NAV as at 31 December 2025 is $4.03 per share (30 November 2025: $4.02 per share), the increase in NAV of 1 cent per share is due to net fx gains of 1 cent per share and investment income of 1 cent per share offset by expenses of (1) cent per share.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 December 2025:
US$'000
Assets
Private investments
159,887
Cash at bank and treasuries
82,806
Other receivables and prepayments
789
Total Assets
243,482
Liabilities
Other liabilities
567
Total liabilities
567
Net Asset Value
242,915
Number of Ordinary shares in issue
60,320,352
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share
$4.03