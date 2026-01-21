Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.01.2026 18:02 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TFG Financial: Travelers Financial Group Appoints David W. Falk Senior Vice President - Transportation Carrier Equipment Finance

Seasoned transportation executive will oversee growth strategies for the Travelers Financial Groups PowerLease portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / PowerLease, a provider of financing solutions that enable salaried truck drivers to become independent owner-operators, announced that David Falk has been appointed senior vice president. In this capacity, he will be responsible for expanding the firm's financing programs and go-to-market strategies. His appointment is effective immediately.

Falk brings more than 25 years of experience across the North American transportation sector. Most recently, he served as Director of Sales for Premier Truck Group in Manitoba, part of a Dallas-based commercial truck dealership network supporting the agriculture, on-highway, heavy haul, and vocational markets. He previously held senior sales leadership roles with Sun State International, Optimus Trailer Sales, and Ocean Trailer.

"PowerLease has built a strong reputation by helping drivers transition into ownership and build sustainable businesses," said Falk. "As the Canadian trucking industry navigates a prolonged period of economic and capacity pressure, there is a growing need for practical financing solutions that support both owner-operators and the carriers they work with. I'm looking forward to working with the PowerLease team to evolve our programs and develop new offerings that strengthen long-term stability across the industry."

PowerLease is a subsidiary of Travelers Financial Group, one of North America's leading providers of asset-based financing. Over more than three decades, the company has become a primary funding partner for Canadian freight and industrial equipment operators, supporting equipment acquisition, recapitalization, and growth. PowerLease's programs are designed to reduce friction in the financing process while aligning capital solutions with the operational realities of drivers and carriers.

"David's wealth of knowledge and broad industry contacts make him the ideal person to lead the PowerLease organization," noted Jim Case, founder and CEO of Travelers Financial Group. "We have every expectation that David will not only improve PowerLease's existing programs, but create a whole new set of services that will be appealing to both drivers and carriers."

For more information about PowerLease, visit www.powerlease.ca.

About PowerLease

For over 35 years, PowerLease has helped Canadian owner-operators obtain economic independence through its portfolio of entrepreneurial financing solutions. The company's programs enable drivers to support the transition to owner-operator status, fund new equipment purchases, and expand into new markets. For more information, please visit www.powerlease.ca.

PR Contact:

Bob Hebeisen
Parallel Communications Group, Inc.
617-417-1160
bhebeisen@parallelpr.com
??: @Parallel_PR
Find us on LinkedIn

SOURCE: TFG Financial



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/travelers-financial-group-appoints-david-w.-falk-senior-vice-preside-1129621

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.