TFG Financial: Travelers Financial Group Appoints David W. Falk Senior Vice President - Transportation Carrier Equipment Finance

Seasoned transportation executive will oversee growth strategies for the Travelers Financial Groups PowerLease portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / PowerLease, a provider of financing solutions that enable salaried truck drivers to become independent owner-operators, announced that David Falk has been appointed senior vice president. In this capacity, he will be responsible for expanding the firm's financing programs and go-to-market strategies. His appointment is effective immediately.

Falk brings more than 25 years of experience across the North American transportation sector. Most recently, he served as Director of Sales for Premier Truck Group in Manitoba, part of a Dallas-based commercial truck dealership network supporting the agriculture, on-highway, heavy haul, and vocational markets. He previously held senior sales leadership roles with Sun State International, Optimus Trailer Sales, and Ocean Trailer.

"PowerLease has built a strong reputation by helping drivers transition into ownership and build sustainable businesses," said Falk. "As the Canadian trucking industry navigates a prolonged period of economic and capacity pressure, there is a growing need for practical financing solutions that support both owner-operators and the carriers they work with. I'm looking forward to working with the PowerLease team to evolve our programs and develop new offerings that strengthen long-term stability across the industry."

PowerLease is a subsidiary of Travelers Financial Group, one of North America's leading providers of asset-based financing. Over more than three decades, the company has become a primary funding partner for Canadian freight and industrial equipment operators, supporting equipment acquisition, recapitalization, and growth. PowerLease's programs are designed to reduce friction in the financing process while aligning capital solutions with the operational realities of drivers and carriers.

"David's wealth of knowledge and broad industry contacts make him the ideal person to lead the PowerLease organization," noted Jim Case, founder and CEO of Travelers Financial Group. "We have every expectation that David will not only improve PowerLease's existing programs, but create a whole new set of services that will be appealing to both drivers and carriers."

For more information about PowerLease, visit www.powerlease.ca.

About PowerLease

