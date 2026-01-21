Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey, and Fronrath: Palm Beach County Teacher Abuse Lawsuit

Civil Lawsuit Filed Against Palm Beach County School Board and Former Teacher Following Arrest

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Attorneys with Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath have filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of Jane Doe, a former Palm Beach County student, against the Palm Beach County School Board and former teacher Christopher Withers. The lawsuit was filed in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit in and for Palm Beach County.

The civil action names Withers and the Palm Beach County School Board as defendants and arises from conduct that is the subject of a separate criminal case. Withers was formerly employed as a teacher at Watson B. Duncan Middle School.

According to public records, Withers was arrested on March 31, 2025, by the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department. Criminal charges are pending. The criminal matter is proceeding independently of the civil lawsuit.

The civil complaint asserts claims against the defendants for negligence, violations of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, and violations of the plaintiff's constitutional rights pursuant to 42 U.S.C. § 1983.

"The allegations describe conduct that occurred openly, repeatedly, and over an extended period of time," said Joseph J. Reiter, counsel for the plaintiff. "This lawsuit seeks accountability not only for the individual who committed the abuse, but for the institutional failures that allowed it to continue."

"This case involves a profound breach of trust and a failure by the systems meant to protect children," said Matthew E. Haynes, counsel for the plaintiff. "Schools have a legal duty to safeguard students, and when that duty is ignored, the consequences can be devastating."

"Our client's courage in coming forward highlights the urgent need for meaningful change in how schools respond to warning signs of abuse," said Maeve Alexander, counsel for the plaintiff. "No child should ever be placed in this position."

