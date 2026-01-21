ESO Solutions, Inc.: ESO Names Industry Veteran Sam Brown as President and COO

Kristin Agnelli named chief marketing officer and senior vice president of communications

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2026("ESO"), a leading data services and software provider for EMS, fire departments, hospitals, and government agencies, today announced the appointments of Sam Brown as president and chief operating officer and Kristin Agnelli as chief marketing officer and senior vice president of communications.

Brown brings tremendous customer and industry experience to ESO. An active volunteer firefighter, Brown has also held positions as a career firefighter and chief officer, as well as frontline and executive leadership roles spanning health system operations, EMS, air medical and critical care transport. Earlier in his career, Brown built a software company focused on the distribution of raw materials for steel and energy production. He has also held roles leading technical and data science teams throughout his career.

In his expanded position, Brown's cross-functional expertise will aid in translating ESO's data and technology into measurable impacts on health and safety outcomes for customers.

"I started my career in the fire service when I was 15, and to this day, I still volunteer at my local department every Sunday," Brown said. "I see the challenges our customers face because I face them too. That perspective shapes everything I do at ESO, from the processes we build to the partnerships we forge. ESO is uniquely positioned to turn industry knowledge and best practices into actionable intelligence. As president, I'm focused on putting those insights into practice at scale to drive measurable improvements in outcomes for the communities we serve."

As chief marketing officer and senior vice president of communications, Agnelli will play a key role in amplifying ESO's mission and platform impact across the broader market. Her promotion reflects the significant strides ESO has made in supporting customers and the industry across emergency response and healthcare-strengthening the evidence base through consequential research and elevating how data informs decision-making across the emergency continuum.

"At the core of everything we do at ESO is a commitment to improving health and safety outcomes through the power of data," Agnelli said. "My role is to ensure that the breakthrough innovation happening across our platform-and the ecosystem we support-reaches the people who need to hear about it, from data interoperability and connectivity to research and insights that drive smarter responses. When we communicate what ESO data makes possible, we advance the industry's understanding of what emergency response can and should become."



The announcement builds on the appointment of Susan Young as chief financial officer, ESO's strategic partnership with The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch, and the launch of ESO's NERIS solution , which integrates dispatch and clinical data to deliver intelligent workflows for fire agencies across 48 states and territories. Together, these milestones underscore ESO's commitment to advancing outcome-driven intelligence as a connected system across the full emergency continuum.



"Our continued investment in supporting our customers, industry partners and the communities they serve is the primary driver behind these leadership appointments," said Eric Beck, CEO of ESO. "We are on a mission to enable emergency services with intelligence, data and technology that are always working behind the scenes so that each response helps improve the next by anticipating, learning, coordinating and refining at scale. As the demands on emergency services continue to grow, true intelligence is required to reliably deliver better outcomes."



ESO customers and partners interested in learning more about the company and its leadership team are invited to attend Wave, ESO's annual conference and training academy, from April 7-10, 2026, in Austin, Texas. Registration is now open at eso.com/wave .

About ESO

ESO 's mission is to improve community health and safety outcomes through the power of data. Founded and led by emergency responders and medical professionals since 2004, ESO advances the industry by combining deep domain expertise with innovative technology, impactful research and the industry's largest integrated emergency outcome data asset. The company delivers the world's most trusted and connected emergency ecosystem-an open, interoperable platform that unites emergency medical response, fire, hospital and government stakeholders across the full emergency continuum through real-time data exchange and embedded intelligence in frontline workflows. ESO's solutions deliver actionable insights to decision-makers, enable smarter coordination across the emergency continuum and uphold the highest standards of data security and patient privacy. The company helps customers around the world deliver measurable improvements in clinical, operational and financial outcomes with dedicated teams in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Denmark, Czech Republic, India and Costa Rica. For more information, visit www.eso.com .