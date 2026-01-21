ARK Investment Management LLC: ARK Invest Releases Big Ideas 2026, A Global Signal to Help Investors Own What's Next

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARK Invest today released Big Ideas 2026, the firm's 10th annual flagship research report designed to identify the technologies reshaping the global economy. Over the past decade, Big Ideas has become a widely followed framework for understanding how innovation evolves, why it is often underestimated, and where the most exponential change is likely to emerge.

Each year, ARK's research team sifts through short-term market noise to identify the signals that matter, focusing on long-term innovation platforms where exponential technologies converge, industries transform, and entirely new opportunities emerge. In this year's report, ARK explores 13 Big Ideas spanning artificial intelligence, robotics, energy, blockchain, space, and biology, showing how breakthroughs once viewed in isolation are now compounding and accelerating global change.

"Big Ideas is not a report reacting to markets," said Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest. "It is about identifying step-function change before it becomes obvious. Over the past decade, we've seen how investors often underestimated the most transformative innovations because they did not fit shorter-term prevailing narratives. Big Ideas 2026 is designed to help investors look through the noise and focus on what truly matters."

A central theme of this year's report is acceleration. Advances in artificial intelligence now extend far beyond software, reshaping physical systems, scientific discovery, capital formation, and productivity across the economy. From AI-native biology transforming healthcare, to intelligent machines redefining labor, to digital networks re-architecting financial infrastructure, ARK's research highlights how innovation is scaling faster and interacting more deeply than ever before.

Drawing on research across both public and private markets, Big Ideas 2026 reflects how innovation often develops long before it is fully visible in traditional benchmarks. The report is intended for a global audience of investors, business leaders, policymakers, and anyone seeking a clearer view of where innovation is heading next.

"For ten years, Big Ideas has served as a signal," said Brett Winton, Chief Futurist at ARK Invest. "By filtering out short-term distractions and focusing on cost curves, adoption dynamics, and technological convergence, we aim to understand how the future is being built, not just how it is being priced."

As emerging technologies move from experimentation to scale, the window to understand them early continues to narrow. Big Ideas 2026 challenges readers to look beyond products, headlines, and near-term outcomes, and instead recognize the platforms being built beneath the surface.

The future doesn't arrive all at once. Those who recognize it early have the opportunity to Own What's Next.

Big Ideas 2026 is available now at https://www.ark-invest.com/big-ideas-2026.

