BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
Dividend Exchange Rate Set
Please note that the exchange rate for the final dividend previously announced on 10 December 2025 has been set at 1.341533, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 4.733391 pence per share (USD dividend 6.35 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 26 February 2026 (to shareholders on the register on 5 January 2026).
21 January 2026
Lucy Dina
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 5324
