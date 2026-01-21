BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the final dividend previously announced on 10 December 2025 has been set at 1.341533, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 4.733391 pence per share (USD dividend 6.35 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 26 February 2026 (to shareholders on the register on 5 January 2026).

21 January 2026



Lucy Dina

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 5324