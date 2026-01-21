Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - RAYPCB, a Shenzhen-based printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer specializing in high-frequency and high-reliability applications, today announced an expansion of its Rogers material PCB manufacturing capacity to meet increasing global demand from RF-driven industries, including telecommunications, aerospace, automotive electronics, and satellite communications.

The expansion includes increased production throughput for Rogers laminate-based builds, enhanced process controls for impedance-sensitive applications, and additional support for both quick-turn prototyping and scaled production programs.

"High-frequency engineering is unforgiving-small inconsistencies can affect signal integrity, performance, and reliability," said judy a director at RAYPCB. "This capacity expansion strengthens our ability to deliver Rogers-based PCBs with stable quality and repeatable high-frequency performance for customers building next-generation RF products."

Capacity Expansion Targets Rogers High-Frequency Laminates for RF Applications

As global electronics continue shifting toward higher-frequency design requirements, manufacturers are increasingly adopting Rogers materials to improve electrical performance compared to standard FR-4 boards.

RAYPCB's expanded capability supports manufacturing on widely used Rogers laminate families, including:

RO4003C

RO4350B

RT/duroid series

Other high-frequency materials used in RF and microwave applications

The company stated that Rogers-based PCB manufacturing requires specialized drilling processes, controlled lamination methods, and tighter tolerances than conventional fabrication-areas that were central to the expansion initiative.

Supporting Advanced RF Engineering in Critical Industries

RAYPCB reported increasing customer demand for high-frequency PCBs supporting applications where signal integrity and thermal stability are essential, including:

5G infrastructure and antenna systems

Radar systems and aerospace electronics

Automotive communications modules and ADAS-related RF designs

Satellite communications and high-frequency networking hardware

The company's Rogers PCB production is designed for projects where impedance consistency, low-loss signal transmission, and reliability are key performance requirements.

Expanded Engineering Support and Testing for RF Performance Validation

Alongside manufacturing scale-up, RAYPCB also strengthened its engineering support workflow to help customers reduce iteration cycles and accelerate qualification timelines.

Key support areas include:

Stackup planning and material selection guidance

Impedance control and manufacturability review

RF-focused quality assurance checkpoints

Electrical testing to verify required build characteristics

The company emphasized that these processes are intended to support consistent outcomes from prototype through volume production.

Faster Prototyping Options for Time-Sensitive RF Product Development

RAYPCB also highlighted its ongoing quick-turn prototyping capability for high-frequency Rogers builds, supporting engineering teams that need rapid validation cycles during product development. The company stated that certain prototype programs can be delivered on accelerated lead times depending on design complexity and material availability.

