Chantilly, France--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Paris Oise Enchères today announced the rediscovery of a long-lost painting by Chaim Soutine, bringing a significant early 20th-century work back into public view. The painting, Portrait of Utrillo, was recently identified in excellent condition in the attic of the former home of artist Michel Kikoine in Livry-Gargan, following expert examination by the auction house.





The oil on canvas, measuring 55 cm by 38 cm, is signed by Soutine and dedicated to Maurice Utrillo, making it both an important artistic work and a rare historical document. Its presence in Kikoine's residence provides tangible evidence of the close personal and artistic relationships among key figures of the School of Paris.





Chaim Soutine, born in the Russian Empire in 1893, arrived in Paris in 1913 and quickly became part of the vibrant Montparnasse art scene. This cosmopolitan circle of foreign-born artists sought to challenge traditional forms through expressive intensity, emotional depth, and bold color. Soutine's work would later become emblematic of this movement, securing his place as one of its most influential painters.



During his studies at the École Nationale des Beaux-Arts, Soutine formed lasting friendships with Michel Kikoine and Maurice Utrillo. While Utrillo was already an established painter and the son of Suzanne Valadon, the three artists shared a commitment to figurative painting and maintained close personal ties that extended beyond their studios.



Archival records show that on August 4, 1914, at the outbreak of the First World War, Soutine obtained a residence permit from the Paris Police Prefecture as a political refugee. This authorization allowed him to temporarily leave Paris and stay in Livry-Gargan, where Kikoine welcomed him into his home. The discovery of Portrait of Utrillo in that same house directly reflects this period of shared life, artistic exchange, and solidarity.



Preserved in remarkable condition, the painting sheds new light on the human relationships that shaped the School of Paris. Its rediscovery offers collectors, scholars, and institutions a rare opportunity to reconsider the personal networks and historical circumstances that influenced one of the most formative moments in modern art history.

Paris Oise Enchères is a French auction house specializing in fine art, antiques, and collectible objects, with a focus on works of historical, artistic, and cultural significance. Known for its expertise in art appraisal and public auctions, the firm works with collectors, institutions, and private clients to identify, authenticate, and present notable artworks to the market, combining scholarly rigor with transparent, professional auction practices.

