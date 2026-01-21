London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - LIFT Futures has partnered with TechTalk to launch a new eight-week employability programme designed to help residents across Camden, Hackney and Islington transition into careers in the technology sector. The programme responds to growing demand from borough residents seeking long-term careers in tech and combines skills training with practical job-market preparation, followed by six months of ongoing support.



TechTalk, a UK-based career education platform, has helped more than 350 people secure roles in tech companies over the past two years from start-ups to big tech companies.

"Tech is the future, and residents have made it clear they want careers in this sector," said Hamish McKay, Senior Programme Manager at LIFT Futures. "We've heard them loud and clear, and this programme is about giving people a practical route into those opportunities."

Unlike traditional employability initiatives, the programme focuses on real-world projects and modern job-search strategies designed to help participants become visible to employers in a competitive hiring market.

"The hiring landscape has fundamentally changed, but most job-search advice hasn't kept up," said Roxanne Taku, Co-Founder of TechTalk. "We focus on what actually works today - helping people stand out, build relationships, and position themselves for roles they might not otherwise access."

The programme runs for eight weeks starting 16 February 2026, with three specialist tracks available in Sales, Marketing, and Data. Participants do not need prior experience in the tech sector and are selected based on transferable skills such as communication, creativity, and analytical thinking. Following completion of the programme, participants will receive six months of ongoing support, including monthly check-ins, accountability groups and continued access to TechTalk's career resources and community.

Applications are open to borough residents actively preparing to move into a new role within the next six months. Successful applicants will be notified during the first week of February 2026.

"This isn't just about teaching skills," said Joana Rocha, Co-Founder of TechTalk. "It's about showing people how to position themselves for opportunities they didn't even know were accessible."

About TechTalk

TechTalk's mission is to make tech careers accessible to everyone, helping job seekers navigate the market with confidence. In less than a year, TechTalk's community has grown from 5,000 to over 400,000 members, helping career switchers, recent graduates, and seasoned professionals secure roles at leading companies.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280422

Source: Pressmaster DMCC