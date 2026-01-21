CAVU Resources, Inc. Provides Status Update on Proposed Merger with Post Bid Ship, Inc.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / CAVU Resources, Inc. ("CAVR" or the "Company") (OTCID:CAVR) today provided an update regarding its proposed merger transaction with Post Bid Ship, Inc. and PBS Recon, Inc. The Company announced that execution of the definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger has been intentionally deferred to ensure completion of all required procedural, market, and regulatory review steps, allowing the transaction to proceed in an orderly manner and in full compliance with applicable rules and oversight requirements.

Transaction Status Update

CAVR confirms that no definitive merger agreement has been executed at this time, and the proposed transaction has not closed. While the parties have reached alignment on the principal commercial and structural terms of the proposed transaction, execution and closing remain subject to completion of required review processes, execution of definitive documentation, and satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

The proposed transaction contemplates that PBS Recon, Inc. would merge with and into Post Bid Ship, Inc., with Post Bid Ship, Inc. intended to survive as the resulting company, subject to final execution and closing. The proposed merger continues to represent the second phase of CAVR's previously announced strategic restructuring initiative.

Proposed Shareholder Consideration

Under the terms currently contemplated, and subject to execution and closing, shareholders of CAVR would be expected to receive shares of Post Bid Ship, Inc. common stock on a pro rata basis, calculated at a ratio of one (1) share of Post Bid Ship, Inc. common stock for every 2,050 shares of CAVR common stock held, as further described in the proposed merger documentation.

Any shares issued in connection with the proposed transaction would be expected to be unregistered and issued in reliance on applicable exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, with a planned S1 filing in the near future.

The record date, eligibility criteria, and timing for any contemplated share issuance originally was set for January 21, 2026 however we fully expect all compliance requirements are expected to be fully met and a definitive record date no later than January 31, 2026. 'this has not yet been established and will be determined, only upon execution of definitive agreements and in accordance with applicable corporate law, market rules, and regulatory requirements.

Proposed Transaction Structure

The proposed merger further contemplates that, immediately prior to closing, Post Bid Ship, Inc. would complete a recapitalization, including the cancellation or conversion of certain outstanding securities and a reverse stock split, with the objective of simplifying the capitalization structure following completion of the transaction. There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will be consummated or as to the timing of any execution or closing.

Technology Overview

As part of the proposed transaction, Post Bid Ship's AI-powered agents and automation technologies are expected to play a central role in improving operational efficiency, reducing manual processes, and enhancing workflow execution across freight brokerage, carrier operations, and back-office administration. Interested parties can visit www.postbidship.com to use the platform demo immediately.

About CAVU Resources, Inc.

CAVU Resources, Inc. is a vertically integrated holding company focused on developing and building undervalued assets and managing a diversified portfolio across disruptive technology, energy, real estate, and Bitcoin mining. The Company utilizes grid electricity, natural gas, and solar technologies to support revenue-producing opportunities, including initiatives designed to capture carbon credits. CAVU Resources, Inc. is a Nevada corporation founded in the late 1990s. The Company's website is www.cavuri.com

About Post Bid Ship, Inc.

Post Bid Ship, Inc. ("PBS") provides an integrated logistics and transportation platform designed to streamline freight operations across brokers, carriers, and shippers. The platform incorporates workflow transparency, automated processes, and comprehensive back-office support, including transportation management, documentation, billing, and compliance tools.

The platform is structured to enhance carrier operations through simplified onboarding, standardized compliance procedures, and automated administrative workflows. PBS also plans to operate as an asset-based carrier, owning and managing a fleet of trucks intended to support recurring revenue, improve service reliability, and provide operational data insights across its technology infrastructure. The PBS website is www.postbidship.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated completion of the merger, future operations, strategies, financial position, prospects, plans, goals, and objectives, as well as statements containing words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "will," and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market conditions, competition, regulatory developments, the Company's ability to successfully complete the transaction, execution risks, dependence on key personnel, economic and business conditions, and general market factors.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company expressly disclaims any liability for any forward-looking statements if actual results differ materially from those anticipated.

Additionally, past performance is not indicative of future results, and there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve the goals or plans described herein.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Billy Robinson, CEO

CAVU Resources, Inc.

Email: br@cavuri.com

Phone: 504-722-7402

SOURCE: CAVU Resources, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cavu-resources-inc.-otc-cavr-provides-status-update-on-proposed-m-1129615