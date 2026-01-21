Defense News Launches the Defense News Index, Recognizing Leaders Shaping the Future of Defense

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Defense News today announced the launch of the Defense News Index, a new editorial franchise recognizing the individuals driving consequential change across the global defense ecosystem.

The Defense News Index will provide a comprehensive view of how modern defense capability is shaped, from breakthrough innovation to operational deployment, strategic decision-making and industrial-scale execution.

Together, the Index highlights leaders who turn possibility into reality, set directions and scale impacts across the defense industry.

"Military advantages today are not built in one place or by one industry leader," said J.D. Simkins, Defense News editor-in-chief. "The Defense News Index reflects today's diverse industry contributions as well as the people responsible for the innovation that becomes military advantage."

Four Lists. One Integrated View of Defense Power.

The Defense News Index is organized into four complementary Who's Who lists, each evaluating leadership impact through a distinct lens:

Tech Disruptors recognize individuals expanding what is technologically possible in defense through innovation, disruption and scale.

Operational Transformers highlight leaders who turn innovation into deployed, mission-ready capability used by warfighters.

Strategic Architects showcase those shaping long-term defense strategy, force design, policy and modernization priorities.

Force Multipliers recognize leaders who scale, sustain and industrialize defense capability to deliver lasting operational advantage.

Together, these lists paint a picture of how defense capability is conceived, delivered and sustained in an era defined by competition, speed and scale.

Selection Criteria Grounded in Impact

Honorees are selected by Defense News based on measurable outcomes, demonstrated influence, scale of responsibility and recent achievements.

Candidates span government, military, industry and allied organizations, reflecting the interconnected nature of today's defense ecosystem.

The Index emphasizes real-world impact over titles alone, recognizing leaders whose work has materially influenced readiness, modernization, deterrence and operational effectiveness.

More Than a List

The Defense News Index is designed to be more than a recognition program. It serves as a signal to the defense community, highlighting where influence is concentrated, how decisions are being made and who is delivering results across the defense enterprise.

The inaugural Defense News Index will roll out throughout 2026, with each list published as part of Defense News' ongoing coverage of defense innovation, operations, strategy and industry.

For more information about the Defense News Index and upcoming announcements, visit www.defensenews.com.

About Defense News

Defense News is the authoritative global source for defense industry, military and national security coverage, delivering trusted reporting, analysis and insight to leaders across government, military and industry.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Durham

VP Marketing, Defense News

sdurham@mco.com

SOURCE: Defense News

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/defense-news-launches-the-defense-news-index-recognizing-leaders-shaping-the-1129627