WalletConnect, the infrastructure powering crypto payments, today announced support for the TRON network, expanding institutional access to DeFi on TRON and extending payment connectivity across one of the world's largest blockchain networks. The TRON network is governed by the TRON DAO, a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps).





The integration connects over 600 WalletConnect-enabled wallets and 70,000 dApps directly to the TRON ecosystem, reinforcing stablecoins as a global payment rail. Users now gain access to seamless TRC-20 token transfers from any supported wallet, along with direct access to native DeFi, NFT, and GameFi dApps on the TRON network through WalletConnect. Enhanced multi-wallet connectivity across mobile and desktop ensures a smooth experience for both consumers and developers.

"Stablecoins are proving they can move money faster and more efficiently than traditional payment rails, the next step is making them universally accessible," said Jess Houlgrave, CEO of WalletConnect. "Each new integration gives more users access to crypto and to faster and cheaper payments. Adding TRON expands the global stablecoin rails available to our ecosystem and strengthens everyday payment adoption."

Stablecoins have evolved from a niche crypto tool into mainstream digital payments, emerging as a credible medium for consumer transfers, merchant settlement, cross-border payments, and digital commerce. WalletConnect's TRON integration expands ecosystem access for developers and institutions, allowing custodians and fintech apps like Fireblocks and Trust Wallet to support TRON without additional development. Recently, Ingenico announced an integration with WalletConnect Pay to enable stablecoin payments across more than 40 million point-of-sale terminals worldwide, marking one of the largest expansions into physical retail to date.

TRON has already become the major settlement network for USDT, processing an estimated $7.9 trillion in USDT transfer volume in 2025 alone to enable high-frequency value transfer across consumer and business use cases worldwide. The network serves as a primary rail for moving digital dollars quickly and affordably, powering P2P transfers, remittances, merchant settlement, exchange payouts, and "digital cash" transactions. Its widespread adoption in emerging markets underscores TRON's staying power as a reliable high-throughput, and scalable payment infrastructure.

"Stablecoins have reached real mainstream use, with the TRON network handling more than $21 billion in stablecoin transfers each day," said Justin Sun, founder of TRON. "TRON was built to operate at scale, and integrations like WalletConnect help bring that scale directly into the wallets and applications people use for everyday payments."

WalletConnect support for TRON is now available across leading wallets in the ecosystem, including Trust Wallet, which has processed over $20 million in transactions since October; Binance Web3 Wallet, with $3 million; and SafePal, with $1.7 million. The integration is also rolling out to applications such as Sun.io, JustLend, Bridgers, Symbiosis Finance, and Debridge to enable fast and affordable payments via TRON, seamless stablecoin transfers, and broader DeFi participation.

Source: TRON