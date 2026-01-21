Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - junicorn Consulting, a global digital capital markets communications consultancy, today announced the launch of its Middle East advisory practice to support chief financial officers and investor relations teams of publicly listed companies in strengthening their visibility and positioning with global capital markets.





junicorn Consulting launches its Middle East office



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/279174_6d0cf360a3befa920975fb1ea1f44e34.jpg

The expansion follows growing demand from companies in the Gulf region seeking greater engagement with international institutional investors and analysts. As capital markets in the Middle East continue to mature and attract foreign investment, companies are placing increased emphasis on leadership visibility, equity storytelling, and modern investor communications.

"Public-company CFOs in the Middle East are operating in an increasingly global investor environment," said Julia Stoetzel, Founder of junicorn Consulting. "As international investors allocate capital across regions, the ability of finance leaders to clearly communicate strategy, financial performance, and capital allocation has become a critical component of market credibility."

The new Middle East advisory practice will focus on supporting CFOs and investor relations teams in building a consistent and professional presence across capital markets channels, including investor conferences, financial media, and digital platforms such as LinkedIn. The practice combines traditional investor relations expertise with modern digital communication to improve analyst engagement, investor awareness, and leadership positioning.

junicorn Consulting's services in the region will include executive positioning for CFOs, content strategy for capital markets communication, media placement, and ongoing digital visibility programs designed for publicly listed companies. The firm's approach is intended to complement existing investor relations activities while addressing the growing importance of online and public-facing communication in equity markets.

The Middle East launch marks junicorn Consulting's latest step in its international expansion as listed companies worldwide adapt to a more transparent, digitally driven capital markets environment.

About junicorn Consulting

junicorn Consulting is a global digital capital markets communications boutique consultancy. Founded by former investment banker and Head of Investor Relations, Julia Stoetzel, the firm supports CFOs, investor relations teams from publicly listed companies in strengthening their visibility and positioning in capital markets communication, with guaranteed PR placements.

junicorn Consulting combines institutional investor relations expertise with modern digital communication, with a focus on executive visibility, media presence, and consistent content distribution on LinkedIn. Since its founding, the firm has advised more than 50 blue-chip and listed clients, supporting both digital and traditional capital markets communication.

For more information, visit www.junicornconsulting.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279174

Source: Pressmaster DMCC