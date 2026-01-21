Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
WKN: A0DJ21 | ISIN: GB00B01RDH75 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.01.2026 19:06 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21


BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 22,204 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 593.41 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 23 January 2026 the issued share capital of the Company will be 92,842,997 Ordinary Shares, excluding 25,085,941 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 21.27% of the Company's total issued share capital (117,928,938 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 92,842,997 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Lucy Dina

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 5324

21 January 2026



Release
© 2026 PR Newswire
