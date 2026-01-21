Open Society Foundations: Bard College Completes Its Landmark Endowment Challenge

New York, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Open Society Foundations today welcome Bard College's successful completion of a landmark endowment challenge first issued in 2021 by Open Society Founder George Soros. By meeting the challenge, Bard has established the first endowment in its history, positioning the college to sustain and expand its mission as an independent institution of higher education centered on the liberal arts and sciences and dedicated to the public interest for generations to come.



The challenge invited Bard to match a $500 million commitment from Open Society by raising an additional $500 million from other donors, securing a $1 billion endowment to support the college's undergraduate and graduate programs, faculty, student scholarships, the arts, and international engagement. Bard's success marks a significant moment for an institution long recognized for its commitment to educational access, academic rigor, and public service. It also reflects Open Society's historical support for higher education and the role of critical thinking in public life.



At a time when American democracy is under strain and colleges and universities face growing political and financial pressure, Bard's endowment underscores the importance of investing in independent higher education as a cornerstone of democratic life.



"Higher education is essential to the future of American democracy," said Alex Soros, chair of the Open Society Foundations. "Bard will continue to be a place where critical thinking flourishes and students learn why the liberal arts are more important to freedom and the rule of law than ever in today's embattled moment."



Located in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York, Bard College has played a leading role in advancing liberal arts and sciences education and expanding access to higher education. Its programs include the Bard Prison Initiative, which provides college education to incarcerated students; Bard Early Colleges, which enable public high school students to earn college degrees tuition free in supportive environments; and a wide range of international partnerships focused on expanding educational opportunity for underserved communities.



"Bard is profoundly grateful to George Soros, Alex Soros, and the Open Society Foundations," said Leon Botstein, president of Bard College. "The response of our donor community, which has given and pledged over $500 million to meet the OSF challenge, affirms George Soros's belief in Bard and its mission. This outpouring of support endorses Bard's excellence and innovation and bodes well for the future of the College."

About Open Society: The Open Society Foundations, founded by George Soros, are the world's largest private funder of independent groups working for rights, equity, and justice. Every year, the Open Society Foundations give grants to a diverse array of groups and individuals who promote our values-through a unique network that is guided by local voices and global expertise.

About Bard College

Founded in 1860, Bard College is a four-year residential college of the liberal arts and sciences located 90 miles north of New York City. With the addition of the Montgomery Place and Massena properties, Bard's campus consists of more than 1,200 parklike acres in the Hudson River Valley. It offers bachelor of arts, bachelor of science, and bachelor of music degrees, with majors in nearly 40 academic programs; advanced degrees through 13 graduate programs; nine early colleges; and numerous dual-degree programs nationally and internationally.

