Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
21.01.2026 19:26 Uhr
DRB Capital Has Appointed Jayson Glick as Chief Revenue Officer

Jayson Glick Has More Than 20 Years of Top Performance in the Structured Settlement and Legal-Tech Sector

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / DRB Capital, a premier provider in liquidity for structured settlements and annuities, has appointed Jayson Glick as Chief Revenue Officer. Jayson has more than 20 years of experience in the financial and legal-tech sector. Mr. Glick is a sales architect, and his top focus is to lead DRB Capital by accelerating sales growth and expand market share while aligning people, processes and data to one cohesive origination engine.

Jayson Glick will strengthen DRB Capital's growth trajectory by aligning Sales, Marketing and Operations to create more consistent and predictable performance.

Mr. Glick has extensive senior-level experience in the structured settlement industry, including serving as Vice President at Client First Settlement Funding. He also distinguished himself as a top performer during his tenure at Peachtree Settlement Funding.

Mr. Glick stated, "I am thrilled to join the DRB Capital executive leadership team to accelerate the firm to the highest level and make great improvements in the client experience. I would like to thank CEO Bruce Jaeger and the Board of Managers for the vote of confidence." DRB Capital looks forward to benefiting from Mr. Glick's deep experience and demonstrated track record of success in the structured settlement sector.

"I am glad to welcome a stellar strategist and structured settlement industry leader to our team. Jayson Glick's skills and leadership will be a great addition to DRB Capital," commented Bruce Jaeger, CEO of DRB Capital.

About DRB Capital, LLC: DRB Capital is a leading purchaser of annuity payments and payments from structured legal settlements. The company offers liquidity and optionality to prospective sellers in need of cash who receive guaranteed and/or life-contingent structured settlements or annuity payments. For further information on Structured Settlement and Annuity payments, visit DRBcapital.com.

Contact Information

Gregory Williams
Marketing Manager
marketing@drbmail.com

SOURCE: DRB Capital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/drb-capital-has-appointed-jayson-glick-as-chief-revenue-officer-1129676

