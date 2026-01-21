Orem, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - The Haitian Development Network (HDN) Foundation today issued an urgent call for coordinated global action to accelerate the implementation of Article 32-7 of Haiti's Constitution, a long-standing mandate aimed at expanding equitable access to education, vocational training, and technical development across the country.





Article 32-7, adopted as part of Haiti's 1987 Constitution following the fall of the Duvalier regime, requires the State to ensure that every territorial division - from communal sections to departments - is equipped with educational institutions aligned with local development needs. The provision places particular emphasis on agricultural, vocational, cooperative, and technical training as pillars of national progress.

Nearly four decades later, HDN Foundation warns that the constitutional promise remains largely unfulfilled at a time when Haiti faces deepening educational, economic, and climate-related challenges. More than two million children are currently out of school, and many rural and underserved regions continue to lack access to basic training infrastructure.

"Article 32-7 was designed as a transformative tool for national equity and self-reliance," said Jacques Jonassaint, Chairman and CEO of HDN Foundation. "Its implementation is no longer a matter of policy discussion - it is an urgent necessity. Every year of delay widens inequality and undermines Haiti's long-term stability."

HDN Foundation announced that it is actively advancing programs aligned with the constitutional mandate by delivering hands-on agricultural training, vocational education, cooperative development, and technical skills programs across multiple regions of Haiti. These initiatives are designed to equip individuals and communities with practical tools to build self-sufficiency and resilience.

One such initiative has already demonstrated measurable impact in Northwest Haiti, where local farmers affected by prolonged drought received sustainable agriculture training through HDN Foundation programs. According to the organization, participants have reported improved yields, restored land productivity, and strengthened community collaboration as a result.

"Education and training are the foundation of sustainable development," Jacques added. "When people gain the skills to support themselves and their communities, the effects multiply - economically, socially, and generationally."

HDN Foundation emphasized that Haiti's youth now stand at a critical crossroads. Without expanded access to constitutionally mandated training opportunities, communities risk further marginalization amid increasing economic instability and environmental pressures. In response, the Foundation is scaling its reach through mobile training units, digital learning resources, and partnerships with local stakeholders.

The organization is calling on policymakers, institutions, development partners, and global advocates to recognize Article 32-7 as a national and international priority and to support coordinated efforts to bring its vision to full realization.

"Haiti's Constitution already provides the blueprint," Jacques said. "What is required now is decisive action to ensure that no region and no generation is left behind."

About the Haitian Development Network

The Haitian Development Network Foundation is a Utah-based nonprofit organization for Haiti, founded in 2023. Its mission is to improve the standard of living and well-being of Haitians everywhere through the production of knowledge and wealth. The Foundation envisions a Haiti that is food secure and self-reliant by 2035.

For more information about HDN Foundation and its education and development initiatives, visit www.hdn.org.

