Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Today, Canada Lands Company unveiled its $21-million renovation to the CN Tower's Lower Observation Level to kick off the attraction's 50th anniversary year celebrations. The revamped Lower Observation Level features Artmosphere, state-of-the-art interactive video walls that create opportunities to showcase immersive and interactive art with animated visual representations of original works by a collective of Canadian artists, including Indigenous artists from across the country.

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, and Minister responsible for Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, joined the unveiling of the CN Tower's modernized space that offers year-round indoor viewing capacity and a new glass floor for an unparallel experience. Providing a unique vantage point at 113 storeys above Toronto, the addition of OverView invites guests with an opportunity to step out and lean out for views of the city over the Tower's Radome.

A symbol of Canadian pride that elevates every occasion, the CN Tower continues to innovate to connect with guests and visitors. Building on the success of the Main Observation Level renovation in 2018 that introduced floor-to-ceiling glass Window Walls, this latest upgrade ensures seamless and inclusive access for all guests.

Throughout the year, the CN Tower will feature engaging activations and commemorative moments to honour its milestone year including:

Special lighting at midnight on the Radome to honour 50 years pride, innovation and unforgettable memories.

A digital interactive timeline of the Tower's history accessible at the attraction and at cntower.ca/50

A digital interactive timeline of the Tower's history accessible at the attraction and at cntower.ca/50 Rotating photo galleries on the Main Observation Level, special menus and commemorative merchandise

A very special birthday celebration in Canada Lands Square on June, 26, 2026.

For more information on the CN Tower's 50th anniversary celebrations, please visit cntower.ca/50

Quotes:

"The CN Tower is an iconic symbol, at the heart of Toronto's skyline and one of the most recognizable landmarks in the world. This powerful emblem of Canada will shine even brighter with its newly renovated Lower Observation Level, showcasing Canadian innovation, culture, and stories, and offering visitors an unforgettable experience that celebrates our city and our country. Happy 50th Birthday, CN Tower!"

Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Tourism is an economic driver for the City of Toronto. The CN Tower defines our skyline and adds to the vibrancy of our city. I encourage everyone to join in celebrating a very special 50th year with the CN Tower and see what it has to offer."

Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto

"As the steward of the CN Tower, Canada Lands Company is committed to its continued evolution. Our $21 million investment in the Lower Observation Level reflects our dedication to preserving this national icon while enhancing the experience for Canadians and international visitors alike."

Stéphan Déry, President and CEO, Canada Lands Company

"Today marks the start of a year-long series of celebrations to honour the CN Tower's legacy and celebrate infinite possibilities. Our team is ready to welcome everyone to visit and elevate this occasion with us, whether it's at the newly opened Lower Observation Level, enjoying a meal at the 360 Restaurant, embarking on an EdgeWalk adventure or at one of our special events and activations."

Peter George, Chief Operating Officer, CN Tower

Back: Pedro Narvaez, Co-founder of AVA Animation & Visual Arts, Emma Lopez, Co-founder of AVA Animation & Visual Arts, Stéphan Déry, President and CEO, Canada Lands Company, Peter George, Chief Operating Officer, CN Tower Front: Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto, Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8189/281112_a3f1efdef423e89e_001full.jpg

Back: Senator Toni Varone, Pedro Narvaez, Co-founder of AVA Animation & Visual Arts, Ausma Malik, First Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor for Toronto and East York, Emma Lopez, Co-founder of AVA Animation & Visual Arts, Stéphan Déry, President and CEO Canada Lands Company, Peter George, Chief Operating Officer, CN Tower Front: Chi Nguyen, Member of Parliament for Spadina - Harbour front, Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto, Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8189/281112_a3f1efdef423e89e_002full.jpg

Emma Lopez and Pedro Narvaez, founders of AVA Animation & Visual Arts and curators of Artmosphere, along with several contributing artists.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8189/281112_a3f1efdef423e89e_003full.jpg

Back: Emma Lopez, Co-founder of AVA Animation & Visual Arts, Stéphan Déry, President and CEO, Canada Lands Company, Peter George, Chief Operating Officer, CN Tower, Front: Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto, Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8189/281112_a3f1efdef423e89e_004full.jpg

About Canada Lands Company



Canada Lands Company is a self-financing federal Crown corporation specializing in real estate development and attraction management. Since 1995, it has contributed to enriching communities and the Canadian experience by unlocking the full potential of the properties it owns and operates in Montréal and across Canada. The Company acquires, transforms, and reintegrates surplus federal lands into sought-after communities, helping to create housing. Canada Lands is also a recognized leader in managing iconic tourist attractions, including the CN Tower and Downsview Park in Toronto, as well as the Montréal Science Centre and the Old Port of Montréal. Canada Lands strives to increase economic, social, and environmental value in all its real estate and attraction projects and is proud to have generated over $1.3 billion in economic benefits for the Government of Canada since its inception.

About the CN Tower

At a height of 553.33 metres (1,815 ft., 5 inches), Canada's National Tower is an engineering Wonder, award-winning dining and entertainment destination, and has been Toronto's "must-see" attraction for over 50 years. The CN Tower was visited by more than 1.98 million people last year. (Includes 370,000 360 Restaurant guests and 18,000 EdgeWalk guests)

www.cntower.ca

Images are available for download here.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281112

Source: Canada Lands Company / Société immobiliere du Canada