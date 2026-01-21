Multifamily Leaders Turn to F9Analytics as Antitrust Enforcement Accelerates Across Rental Markets

Developed to replace legacy revenue management, F9Analytics "Profit Management" automation delivers multifamily operators maximum operational intelligence without regulatory risk.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / With the recent Antitrust Judgment against legacy revenue management and the unlimited liability facing multifamily operators, it is not surprising why company executives are seeking to switch revenue management technology in 2026.

When legacy revenue management promised companies that their technology was safe, company executives took them at their word and defended against antitrust claims. In fact, companies disclosed such in their financial statements, stating "While company intends to vigorously defend against antitrust litigation, we are unable to predict the outcome or estimate the total amount of loss."

The problem facing companies today, the very software that was guaranteed safe, now subjects them to unlimited liability and reputational risk. Furthermore, given the "data prohibitions" placed on legacy revenue management under the recent US Antitrust Judgement, most if not all of the value to the multifamily operator (i.e. sharing real-time competitor data) has been rendered obsolete.

At F9Analytics, we don't have to make false promises because of software design flaws and poor analytics. On the contrary, the results of our technology promise best-in-class analytics to companies who seek optimal decision making with the same tractable models that buttress all the sciences. Unlike AI, we don't need to prove how well our models perform in mathematics, because our models are deterministic not probabilistic, and therefore logically identify optimal mathematical solutions without guessing or hallucination. For large financial institutions, deterministic models translate to decision making that is tractable, auditable, and compliant, offering predictable operating behavior and steadfast strategic governance.

In 2026, the strategic advantage will favor price automation technologies that offer multifamily operators the capability to maximize profitability, where marginal revenue equals marginal cost; thereby predicting, identifying, and ultimately pricing all inputs costs including incentive capital that drive operating performance.

The following table reflects this comparison:

Feature F9Analytics (RealAccretive, Profit Management) RealPage (AI Revenue Management) Yardi (Revenue IQ) Logic Engine Deterministic Algorithms: Deterministic models analyze historical patterns by combining Federal Reserve economic data with private rent and expense data to predict and maximize unit and asset level profits portfolio wide. AI / Machine Learning: Probabilistic models that analyze historical patterns and broad market data. Hybrid / AI: Uses "Virtuoso" AI for automation but retains strong roots in enterprise accounting. Data Source Private Data Only: Data is ring-fenced and therefore uses owner's proprietary data "only" with public economic data from the Federal Reserve. Aggregated / Public Data: Historically, used anonymized data from many landlords, though now restricted by 2025/2026 Judgements. Mixed Data: Combines internal property data with publicly available competitor asking rents. Legal Posture Certified Compliant: US Certified Revenue Management Vendor, built specifically to remedy antitrust issues by avoiding the pitfalls of poorly designed legacy "price-fixing" models. Settlement Restructuring: Under a DOJ consent decree, required to remove "coordinating functions" (i.e., real-time data sharing among competitors). Lower Scrutiny: Faces less legal pressure than RealPage but defends against similar ongoing price-fixing claims. Primary Strength Profit Optimization: Superior to Revenue Management as proven in the Hospitality Industry, "Profit Management," maximizes a company's total operating efficiency, where marginal revenue equals marginal cost; the economic bedrock of financial performance. Revenue Optimization: Maximizes income through automation and extensive market data intelligence. Enterprise Control: Known as a "financial fortress" for deep accounting and complex portfolio management.

Learn More

To learn more about our operations research technology for real estate, please visit our website at https://www.f9analytics.com.

About F9Analytics

At F9Analytics, our vision to empower investors with superior pricing technologies that transform older operating paradigms into dynamic models for performance has taken form. Our commitment to research and development in real estate operations research has synthesized into the solutions we envisioned - ready to empower real estate companies with the necessary algorithms to leverage price to generate excess returns - be it in commercial or multi-family residential.

Contacts:

John J. Cona

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (213) 444-1678

SOURCE: F9Analytics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/multifamily-leaders-turn-to-f9analytics-as-antitrust-enforcement-accelerates-across-ren-1129806