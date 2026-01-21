Chancery Royalty Ltd: Chancery Royalty Advances Public Listing Strategy with Appointment of Mario Innecco "Maneco64" to Board

Strengthening Board leadership at a growing gold and silver royalty company as it prepares for public listing

HAMILTON, BM / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Chancery Royalty Ltd. ("Chancery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mario Innecco to its Board of Directors. Mario is a seasoned precious metals analyst and financial markets professional with more than 25 years of experience, and widely recognized for his independent commentary on gold, silver, and monetary policy through his Maneco64 YouTube channel. His long-standing focus on sound money principles, disciplined capital allocation, and long-term partnerships aligns closely with Chancery's strategy and values.

Management Perspective

Chancery Royalty CEO, Jeremy Gray states, "Mario is the Gold Standard and we are delighted to welcome him to our Board. He speaks five languages, has extensive experience in the financial markets, and thinks long-term, ignoring volatility and noise along the way."

The appointment coincides with the official launch of Chancery Royalty as a new precious metals royalty company, supported by a near-term royalty-based production outlook of approximately 4,000 gold-equivalent ounces (GEOs) in 2026 and a growth pipeline targeting more than 28,000 GEOs within four years. This trajectory positions Chancery as an attractive emerging entrant in the royalty sector at a time of increasing consolidation and institutional interest.

Mario Innecco's Outlook

Mario commented: "It is an honour to join the Board of Chancery Royalty. In a world of devaluing fiat currencies and rising inflation, Chancery is well positioned with their long life royalties, and strong pipeline for growth. I look forward to visiting all of Chancery's royalties in Brazil, Finland, Arizona and Ethiopia, and working with the Board to build a premiere gold and silver royalty business."

Portfolio & Growth Outlook

Chancery's initial royalty portfolio includes one producing silver royalty in USA, two near-term gold royalties in Finland and Brazil, and a binding agreement to acquire a substantial royalty on a major Ethiopian gold project scheduled to commission in Q1 2028. These assets provide near-term cash flow visibility and support a clear path to multi-year growth.

To support portfolio expansion into Ethiopia and fund its royalty on a large-scale, development-stage gold project in Africa, Chancery has secured equity financing commitments of over $10 million at a price of $2.00 per share.

Chancery Royalty will be attending the Indaba African Mining Conference in Cape Town, South Africa, from February 9-12, where management looks forward to meeting near-term African producers as the Company continues to build and diversify its growth pipeline.

About Chancery Royalty Ltd.



Chancery Royalty Ltd. is a Hamilton, Bermuda-based precious metals royalty company focused on acquiring and growing high-quality gold and silver royalty assets in established mining jurisdictions, complemented by carefully structured exposure to development-stage projects.

The Company is advancing its strategy with a view to targeting a public listing in the first half of 2026.

About Mario Innecco

Mario is the creator of the Maneco64 YouTube channel, founded in 2015 and widely followed for its contrarian views on economics, markets, and money from an Austrian School of Economics perspective. A long-time advocate of sound money, Mario has covered precious metals for more than 25 years. As a result, his channel has grown to over 165,000 subscribers.

Mario brings more than two decades of experience in global financial markets. He began his career in private banking in Geneva before moving to London, where he worked as an exchange-traded derivatives broker specializing in government bond and short-term interest rate markets, serving major financial institutions globally, including Citigroup and ABN AMRO.

Mario holds a B.A. in International Relations with an emphasis in Economics from Webster University in Geneva, Switzerland.

For more information on Chancery Royalty, please visit here.

Or

Contact:

Edward Balme | IR Manager Edward.Balme@chanceryroyalty.com

+44 7514 584 610

SOURCE: Chancery Royalty Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/chancery-royalty-advances-public-listing-strategy-with-appointment-of-mario-innec-1129609