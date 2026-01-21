Oak Brook, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - On any given day in neighborhoods around the world, Lions clubs are packing meals for families in need, tending to community gardens, and checking in on seniors who rely on food assistance to get through the week. These volunteers aren't strangers being called in to help-they are neighbors, responding to a need they see every day.

According to a recent United Nations report, an estimated 673 million people worldwide (about 8.2% of the global population) struggled to get enough to eat in 2024. As hunger continues to affect families across every region of the globe, Lions International is addressing food insecurity the way it always has- through local service, driven by people who know their communities best.

"Hunger doesn't exist somewhere else-it exists right where we live," said Lions Clubs International President A.P. Singh. "For Lions, fighting hunger is about more than providing meals-it means responding immediately when families need food today, while also building the capacity of those facing economic hardship to secure income-earning jobs and opportunities for the future. Through local service and global collaboration, Lions are working every day to ensure no one is left behind."

While hunger is often discussed as a distant or abstract problem, Lions see its reality up close. From food pantries and community kitchens to school meal programs and emergency food distributions, Lions clubs are stepping in to tackle hunger one neighborhood at a time. Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) hunger grants help make many service projects possible. From July 2024 through June 2025, LCIF awarded more than US$3.4 million in hunger-related grants.

Beyond addressing immediate hunger, Lions service fosters connection and dignity. Volunteers don't just distribute food-they listen, they build relationships, and they create spaces where people feel supported and seen. In many communities, Lion-led hunger programs have become a reliable source of stability for those facing ongoing food insecurity. There are countless ways, both big and small, Lions combat local hunger:

In Connecticut, the Southbury Community Lions Club maintains a 20×20 community garden and donates all harvested goods to the local food bank.

The Lions Club of Gauhati in India started "Project Lions Ahaar" which serves nutritious meals to more than 550 people in need each day and has served over one million meals since 2021.

When a food pantry in Granville, New York was forced to relocate, the local Lions purchased a building for the non-profit and continues to offer financial and volunteer support.

The Knysna Lions Club works closely with their local soup kitchens and often purchases ingredients, volunteers in the kitchen and serves meals, treats and supply kits to hundreds of South Africans in need.

After every meeting, the High Springs Florida Lions toss their spare change into a "Coins for Kids" jar, which raises about $150 each month for local food assistance programs.

From neighborhood food drives to large-scale community partnerships, Lions International is proving that the most effective solutions to global challenges often begin locally-when neighbors choose to show up for one another.

For more information on how Lions address hunger and how you can get involved, visit www.lionsclubs.org/hunger.

Lions International represents Lions Clubs International and Lions Clubs International Foundation. Lions take on some of the greatest challenges facing our communities and the world through the service of 1.4 million members in 50,000 clubs and the grant-funding support of our foundation. We improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need, locally and globally. At Lions International, we are serving a world in need. Learn more about who we are and what we do at lionsclubs.org.

