Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose: CECP Welcomed 20 Leading Companies to Coalition in 2025, Expanding Network of Corporate Purpose-Driven Leaders

New companies bring fresh perspectives and renewed commitment to advancing corporate social impact as the network of 200+ leading companies enters 2026

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) today announced that 20 of the world's leading companies joined its network throughout 2025, representing diverse industries united by a shared commitment: leveraging the power of business as a force for positive social impact.

A selection of the CECP members include: Adtalem Global Education, Atlassian, BMO, Charter Communications, Chobani, CommonSpirit Health, Eastman Chemical Company, ExlService Holdings, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Gallup, Guild, Imperative Care, lululemon athletica inc., Santander Bank, Spencer Stuart, The Honest Company, Inc., Ulta Beauty.

These companies join CECP's global network of more than 2,600 business leaders who are committed to driving measurable social progress through their corporate strategies, operations, and stakeholder engagement.

"We are deeply grateful as we welcome these exceptional companies into the CECP community," said Nandika Madgavkar, Chief Growth Officer, CECP. "Each organization brings fresh energy, new perspectives, and a steadfast commitment to advancing corporate social impact. As we enter 2026 together, we're excited to work with companies that lead with purpose to address problems we can solve collectively by combining unmatched data, strategic partnerships, and executive networks to create meaningful change. This is the power of purpose-driven collaboration, and we couldn't be more honored to work alongside these leaders."

The addition of these companies to the network strengthens CECP's ability to advance its mission of turning corporate purpose into business performance by providing companies with benchmarking to strengthen the business case, invite-only peer convenings, and strategic support for CEO leadership on corporate purpose.

About Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP)

Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) is the only nonpartisan business counsel and network dedicated to driving measurable returns on purpose. We promote responsible purpose-driven business as it increases customer loyalty, builds employee engagement, improves brand trust, attracts top talent, connects with strategic investors, and contributes to the bottom line.

More than 200 of the world's leading companies seek to improve their return on purpose through access to CECP's solutions in insights and benchmarking. With our companies, we harness the power of purpose for business, stakeholders, and society.

For more information, visit http://cecp.co.

