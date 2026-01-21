London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - HackerStorm.com today announced the launch of its vulnerability research platform designed to address critical gaps in cybersecurity threat intelligence. The platform aggregates real-time threat data from multiple sources into a unified interface, democratizing access to intelligence that has traditionally remained behind paywalls or scattered across disparate sources.





The platform addresses an urgent industry challenge: research indicates that 32.1% of vulnerabilities are exploited on or before the day of CVE disclosure, yet traditional vulnerability databases only display generic CVSS scores and publication dates. Government advisories often lag behind actual exploitation by days or weeks, missing 15.5% of active exploitation activity according to recent threat intelligence data.

Comprehensive Threat Intelligence from Multiple Sources

HackerStorm.com distinguishes itself from traditional vulnerability databases by aggregating multiple threat intelligence factors beyond proof-of-concept availability such as:

Government advisories from CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog and international cybersecurity agencies

Media intelligence analyzing sentiment and exploitation reports from hundreds of cybersecurity news sources

Proof-of-concept tracking from GitHub repositories, security researcher blogs, and academic papers

Expert commentary highlighting which vulnerabilities security professionals are actively concerned about

Time-to-exploit statistics showing how quickly vulnerabilities move from disclosure to active exploitation

Advanced EPSS Tool Delivers Context-Aware Exploitation Predictions

HackerStorm.com features an Exploitation Prediction Scoring System (EPSS) tool that transcends generic risk ratings by incorporating business and organizational context. The tool predicts where exploitation within specific organizational environments is most likely to occur, enabling more refined threat prioritization.

This capability addresses a fundamental vulnerability management challenge: 36.8% of vulnerabilities shift from critical or high severity to medium or low when contextual factors are applied. The EPSS tool enables organizations to prioritize remediation based on business context rather than generic scores.

Multi-Role Platform Serves Diverse Security Stakeholders

HackerStorm.com translates technical CVE data into accessible business impact statements designed for multiple organizational roles:

Technical teams access detailed ratings and technical impact assessments to establish appropriate SLA timelines

CISOs and security managers review business impact assessments translated into executive-level language for informed remediation prioritization

Auditors and compliance professionals independently verify vulnerability management effectiveness with comprehensive data rather than selective reporting

Availability

All platform features are freely accessible at www.hackerstorm.com, with no registration requirements or usage limitations. The launch represents a significant step toward democratizing enterprise-grade threat intelligence previously accessible only to organizations with substantial security budgets.

About HackerStorm.com

HackerStorm.com is a privately owned cybersecurity platform providing open-source security tools, research, and guidance on vulnerability management. The platform serves security professionals, organizations, and researchers worldwide with accessible threat intelligence and risk assessment capabilities. For more information, visit www.hackerstorm.com.

