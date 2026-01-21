Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Great Red Lake Gold Corp. (formerly, Highland Red Lake Gold Corp.) (the "Company") announces that the Company has completed a change of name from "Highland Red Lake Gold Corp." to "Great Red Lake Gold Corp." effective today, January 21, 2026 (the "Name Change").

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Outstanding share and warrant certificates are not affected by the Name Change and do not need to be exchanged. The Company's ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the class A common shares will change to CA39119F1027 and 39119F102, respectively, and the Company's ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the warrants will change to CA39119F1100 and 39119F110 respectively.

About Great Red Lake Gold Corp.

Great Red Lake Gold Corp. is a junior mining company whose principal focus is the exploration and development of mineral claims in the Red Lake gold district of Northern Ontario, Canada, pursuant to an option agreement.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Further, the ongoing labour shortages, high energy costs, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, the global financial climate and other conflicts are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the operating performance, financial position, and future prospects of the Company. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should also refer to the risk factor disclosure contained in the public filings of the Company filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281142

Source: Highland Red Lake Gold Corp.