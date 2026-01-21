ThinkEquity LLC: ThinkEquity Strengthens NYSE Floor and Trading Operations with Key Senior Appointments

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / ThinkEquity, an investment bank and brokerage firm created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade collectively financing more than $100 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions, today announced the addition of Leon Montana as Managing Director, Global Equity Sales & Trading, Mike Conlon, Senior Vice President NYSE Trading, John Conlon, Senior Vice President NYSE Trading, and John Romolo, Senior Vice President, NYSE Trading, as we continue to grow the NYSE Floor operation, direct access and sales trading operations.

Leon Montana brings more than 30 years of experience in financial services, with a career spanning market making, risk management, and electronic trading. He has played a key role in building and scaling domestic and international trading platforms at leading firms including Pershing Trading Company, Jefferies Execution Services, and QMS Direct.

John Conlon has been on Wall Street for over 27 years beginning his career at Gruntal & Co., working for Investec, and most recently at Quattro M.

Mike Conlon has been on Wall Street for over 30 years and worked for many large firms such as Merrill Lynch, Lehman Brothers and Jefferies.

John Romolo has been on Wall Street for over 25 years and worked for many large firms such as Merrill Lynch and Jefferies

At ThinkEquity, Leon Montana and team will work closely with the firm's global trading and sales teams to further strengthen execution capabilities, enhance market access, and support institutional clients across multiple liquidity venues and trading strategies.

"Leon and the team's depth of experience across market structure, electronic trading, and execution leadership makes him an outstanding addition to our platform," said Phil Quartuccio, Managing Director and Head of Global Trading at ThinkEquity. "His background building scalable trading operations aligns perfectly with our focus on delivering best-in-class execution and client service."

Mr. Montana and team added, "ThinkEquity has built a strong reputation for high-touch service combined with sophisticated trading infrastructure. I'm excited to join the firm and contribute to the continued expansion of its global equity sales and trading capabilities."

ThinkEquity continues to invest in senior talent and trading infrastructure as part of its commitment to providing institutional clients with thoughtful execution, transparent market insight, and flexible liquidity solutions.

About ThinkEquity:

ThinkEquity is an investment bank and brokerage firm created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade collectively financing more than $100 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. ThinkEquity's sector focuses are Healthcare, Technology, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Crypto, Cleantech, Shipping and Consumer. ThinkEquity underwrites IPOs, Secondaries, Uplistings, Dual Listings, Cross Listings & Spacs. ThinkEquity also acts as a placement agent in Registered Directs, Pipes, Private Placements and Debt placements. ThinkEquity performs Merger and Acquisitions, Strategic Advisory Services and Venture Capital placements. Please visit ThinkEquity at www.think-equity.com for more information.

Leon Montana

Managing Director, Global Equity Sales & Trading

212-742-0349

leon@think-equity.com

William Baquet

President

ThinkEquity

212-732-8500

wbaquet@think-equity.com

