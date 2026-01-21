Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Eli Yufest, Executive Director of the Canadian ETF Association (CETFA), alongside Canadian Members of Parliament, CETFA Board members and association members, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market to celebrate the growth and continued evolution of Canada's ETF industry.





As the national voice of Canada's exchange-traded funds (ETF) industry, CETFA plays a central role in promoting the adoption and sustainability of ETFs by engaging retail investors, advisors, regulators and policymakers. It does so by advocating for sound public policy, advancing investor and advisor education, and fostering collaboration across the Canadian ETF ecosystem. Today's Market Close reflects CETFA's leadership and its ongoing collaboration with partners across the capital markets ecosystem.

The Market Close coincides with an educational session for MPs, From Main Street to Bay Street: ETFs Fueling Canada's Growth Panel, bringing together Canadian Members of Parliament and ETF industry leaders, to deepen their understanding of ETFs and their evolving role within Canada's capital markets. Through initiatives like these, CETFA and TMX continue to support informed public policy dialogue and constructive engagement between industry and government.

