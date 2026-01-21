Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Cathay Visions Enterprises Ltd. (the "Acquiror") acquired 102,500 common shares (each a "Common Share") of Optimi Health Corp. (the "Issuer") at a price of $0.32 in the public market.

Prior to giving effect to the foregoing acquisition of Common Shares, the Acquiror owned and/or had control over an aggregate of 12,583,938 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.02% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on an undiluted basis. Following completion of the acquisition of the Common Shares, the Acquiror owns or has control or direction over, directly or indirectly, 12.686.438 Common Shares, 533,333 warrants, and 350,000 stock options, representing approximately 13.13% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on an undiluted basis and approximately 13.91% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on a partially diluted basis.

The Acquiror may acquire additional securities or dispose of securities of the Issuer in the future either on the open market, privately or otherwise depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans, other available investment business opportunities and/or other relevant factors.

