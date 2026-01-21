NOTE: All figures are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) (FSE: 2NZ) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces plans to raise $5,000,000 on a private placement basis consisting of up to approximately 55,555,555 common share units in the capital of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.09 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of approximately of $5,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of two (2) years following the closing of the Offering.

"Barksdale is truly grateful for the strong support of our shareholders as we move into the New Year," said Barksdale CEO Wiiliam Wulftange. "Following completion of the Phase II drill program and achieving 67.5% ownership of the Sunnyside project, Barksdale will return our focus to testing and defining the extension(s) of the Peake Deposit onto the Sunnyside Property."

Use of proceeds include funding for and completion of the Phase ll drill campaign, funds to cover the Phase II earn-in payment to Great Basin Metals Inc., on-going corporate expenses and funding towards geochemical and/or geophysical projects currently under review for the Sunnyside and San Javier projects.

The Company has engaged Medalist Capital Advisors Inc. (the "Finders") as exclusive finders to assist with the Offering. The Company has agreed to pay a 6% commission payable in units having a deemed price of $0.09 per common share with a one-half common share purchase warrant with an exercise price of $0.15 in relation to this offering.

Board Appoints New Member

The Barksdale Board of Directors has appointed Christina McCarthy of Toronto as the Company's newest independent board member.

Ms. Christina McCarthy is a geologist with over 18 years of experience in the resource capital markets, combining technical expertise with strategic leadership in corporate development and finance. She is the founder and former President and CEO of Paycore Minerals Inc., which was acquired by i-80 Gold Corp. in 2023. Ms. McCarthy has also served as Director of Corporate Development at McEwen Mining and as Vice President of Corporate Development at New Oroperu Resources, which was acquired in 2021. Her career includes roles in equity research at Euro Pacific, institutional sales at Haywood Securities, and board-level directorships within the mining sector. Prior to entering the capital markets, Ms. McCarthy managed exploration programs for a junior exploration company across multiple projects in Norway and Sweden. She holds a B.Sc. in Earth Sciences (Geology) from Brock University, Ontario.

"We are thrilled to have Christina join our board in conjunction with this financing to complete the Phase 2 drilling program at our flagship Sunnyside Project," said Board Chair Darren Blasutti. "Her extensive background in exploration and capital markets will assist the Board as it navigates the Company's numerous strategic options and vast exploration upside beyond the 67.5% ownership goal of the Sunnyside Project expected later this year."

Phase ll Drill Program

Barksdale has engaged Alford Drilling of Elko, Nev., to complete a 25,000-foot (7,620 metres) drill program required to complete our Phase ll earn-in drill program at the Sunnyside project in Arizona, USA. This is a necessary requirement for the Company to advance to 67.5% ownership of the project.

The program will test and define near surface chalcocite (Cu +/- Au) mineralization recommended for follow-up drilling by ASARCO in the 1990's, drill test structural extensions of the World's Fair Mine (Ag, Au ,Pb, Cu) and resistivity targets northwest of the former Trench Mine, and initiate drill testing of Cu-Mo, Ag-Au and Zn anomalies identified by our fracture geochemical study commissioned in 2019. The drill program is scheduled to begin in February and will take two to three months to complete.

About Barksdale Resources Corp.

At Barksdale, our mission is to drive long-term shareholder value through the strategic acquisition, exploration, and advancement of high-quality critical, base, and precious metal projects across the Americas.

We are focused on the metals essential to the global energy transition and modern infrastructure, particularly copper, zinc, and other critical minerals at a time when secure, domestic and regional sources are more important than ever.

With a sharp focus on critical metals and a commitment to responsible growth, Barksdale is positioned to play a key role in meeting tomorrow's resource needs.

