Sarasota, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center is proud to announce that plastic surgeon Michael D. Baratta, MD, has officially achieved board certification by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS)-one of the most rigorous and respected credentials in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Board certification by the ABPS signifies the highest level of training, clinical expertise, and ethical standards in plastic surgery. Dr. Baratta's achievement reflects years of advanced surgical education, comprehensive examinations, and a demonstrated commitment to patient safety and excellence in care. This milestone further strengthens Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center's standing as one of the nation's most respected and academically distinguished plastic surgery practices.

"Achieving board certification is incredibly meaningful to me-not just as a professional milestone, but as a promise to my patients," said Dr. Baratta. "It represents my ongoing commitment to safety, precision, and ethical care. I am honored to continue growing with Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center and to provide my patients with the highest level of surgical expertise and personalized care for years to come."

Dr. Baratta's board certification is a notable accomplishment within a practice already recognized for its exceptional concentration of talent. Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center is home to a highly accomplished and prestigious group of plastic surgeons, many of whom have trained at top-tier institutions and contributed to the advancement of the specialty.

A long history of nationally ranked plastic surgeons is at the core of Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center's identity. One of the practice's founding surgeons, Dr. Braun Graham, retired in November 2021 after more than 40 years in plastic surgery. A true pioneer in the field, Dr. Graham helped establish the standards of excellence that continue to guide the practice today. His legacy, along with that of the other founding surgeons, has ensured Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center remains among the most respected plastic surgery practices in the country.

Dr. Baratta's achievement represents both a personal milestone and a continuation of this legacy. As a board-certified plastic surgeon, he brings patients the assurance that their care meets the highest standards for training, judgment, and surgical skill. His dedication to individualized treatment planning and meticulous technique aligns seamlessly with the practice's longstanding mission to deliver outstanding outcomes while prioritizing patient safety and trust.

Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center congratulates Dr. Baratta on this well-earned accomplishment and looks forward to his continued contributions to the practice and the community.

Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center is a nationally recognized plastic surgery practice dedicated to excellence in aesthetic and reconstructive care. Established in the 1970s, the practice has built a legacy of innovation, safety, and academic prestige through its highly trained team of board-certified plastic surgeons and experienced medical professionals. Known for delivering personalized care and natural-looking results, Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center remains at the forefront of advancements in plastic surgery while upholding the highest standards of patient care.

