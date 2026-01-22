Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Akwaaba Mining Ltd. (TSXV: AML) ("Akwaaba" or the "Company") announced that it has entered into loan agreements with Allan Green, a director of the Company, and Candel & Partners SAS, a private company beneficially owned by Allan Green, (together, the "Lender").

The Company entered into a loan agreement with the Lender dated November 24, 2025 (the "First Loan") in the principal amount of $200,000 CAD. The First Loan will be unsecured and bear interest at the rate of 8% per annum. The principal amount of the First Loan will mature on November 24, 2027.

The Company entered into a separate loan agreement with the Lender dated January 15, 2026 in the principal amount of $346,750 CAD to the Company (the "Second Loan"). The Second Loan will be unsecured and bear interest at the rate of 8% per annum. The principal amount of the Second Loan will mature on January 15, 2028.

The Company is not issuing any securities, or paying any bonus, commission or finder's fees in respect of the First Loan or the Second Loan. The First Loan and the Second Loan are each repayable at any time before maturity without penalty. The proceeds from the First Loan and the Second Loan will be used to maintain the Company's existing operations and general working capital requirements.

The First Loan and the Second Loan will each constitute related party transactions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), which has been adopted by the TSX Venture Exchange as Policy 5.9, because Mr. Green is a director of the Company.

The Company has determined that it is exempt from the minority approval and formal valuation requirements under MI 61-101 in respect of the First Loan and the Second Loan, relying on the exemptions found in sections 5.5(1)(a) and (b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. The principal amount of each of the First Loan and the Second Loan respectively represents less than 25% of the Company's market capitalization as of January 21, 2026.

All the disinterested directors of the Company, being all of the directors other than Allan Green, approved the Loan.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING AND OTHER CAUTIONARY INFORMATION

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement. For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281186

Source: Akwaaba Mining Ltd.