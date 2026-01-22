NUNC Capital joins high tech start-up AnGard Microwave to strengthen Europe's High-Power Microwave capability

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NUNC Capital has acquired a strategic minority stake in AnGard Microwave as part of the company's seed round, supporting its next phase of growth and development. This investment brings NUNC alongside AnGard's founding team, as well as existing shareholders TNO and the University of Twente. With this investment, NUNC joins a strong Dutch research and defense innovation ecosystem to accelerate the development and deployment of High-Power Microwave technology for defense applications.

AnGard develops directed energy High-Power Microwave counter-robotic systems designed to neutralize a wide range of autonomous and robotic threats. Its technologies are built to disrupt, disable, or degrade electronic systems without physical interception, making them applicable across both defense and security contexts, including the protection of military assets, critical infrastructure, and sensitive locations.

The investment reflects NUNC Capital's long-term focus on building defense capacity through technologies that are operationally relevant, technically credible, and aligned with real procurement demand. "High-Power Microwave is a 'need to have' technology within the defense and security domains," said Bram Oostvogel, Founding Partner at NUNC Capital. "We worked on this capability before, at a time when the technology was promising, but the market and budgets were not ready. That experience shaped how we invest and build today. With AnGard, the timing, the partnerships, and today's operational realities give this technology real momentum."

Between 2015 and 2018, NUNC was involved in the development of High-Power Microwave based counter unmanned systems through its earlier company Dronatec. While the technology proved effective and attracted strong international interest, defense budgets and procurement structures at the time did not support large scale adoption. The lessons learned from that period now directly inform NUNC's approach to AnGard, particularly around market readiness, stakeholder alignment, and industrial cooperation.

AnGard is positioned for its next phase of growth. The company is closely embedded in the Dutch defense and research landscape through its shareholders and partnerships, ensuring strong links between applied research, system development, testing, and validation. NUNC adds experience in scaling defense companies, international market access, and long term capital focused on operational deployment rather than experimentation.

"With NUNC Capital, AnGard gains a strong strategic partner," said Jasmine Sharifa Szimanneck, co-founder & CEO of AnGard Microwave. "This partnership gives us the foundation to realize our growth ambitions and accelerate our path to deployment. NUNC actively supports our mission to bring our directed energy high-power microwave counter-robotic systems to the market in order to protect critical infrastructures and society across Europe and her allies from the rapidly evolving threat of weaponized robotic systems."

"AnGard's High-Power Microwave technology addresses a real and growing operational need," said Frank van Vliet, principal scientist at TNO. "The continued development of these systems is highly relevant for modern defense and security operations. We trust AnGard to be a decisive factor in both capability development and quick adoption."

The investment reflects broader changes in the defense and security landscape. Directed energy and counter autonomous system capabilities have moved from experimental concepts to urgent operational requirements, driven by current conflicts, the rapid spread of unmanned and robotic systems, and the increasing need for force protection as well as the safeguarding of critical infrastructure and other sensitive environments. NUNC Capital will work closely with AnGard, TNO, and the University of Twente to support further system development, testing, and international market introduction.

