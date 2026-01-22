At IMCAS 2026, Galderma will present findings supporting Sculptra's regenerative properties and benefits on the body, including improving cellulite appearance, firmness, lift, projection, and contouring following its European Union (EU) Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification, expanding its use to four body areas 1-7

As a leader in injectable aesthetic innovation, Galderma will showcase its superior science and educational capabilities at the congress

Galderma (SIX: GALD) will present ten posters with the latest updates from across its broad aesthetic portfolio spanning regenerative biostimulation, HA and neuromodulator treatments at the International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) 2026 World Congress in Paris, France, from January 29-31, 2026. The company will also showcase its leadership in community education through a number of events including two symposia, a live anatomy workshop, multiple masterclasses and meet-the-expert sessions, and a booth that will delve into the science behind its innovations.

"With ten posters spanning all key aesthetic treatment modalities and areas across the face and body, our data at IMCAS truly showcases the breadth and versatility of our injectable aesthetics portfolio and how we continue to drive innovation with our trusted products. In tandem with our first-class Galderma Aesthetic Injector Network (GAIN) educational activities, conducted in partnership with renowned experts, we are equipping practitioners with all the tools they need to take a personalized and holistic approach to treatment."



BILL ANDRIOPOULOS, PH.D. HEAD OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AFFAIRS GALDERMA

Biostimulation: Sculptra's innovative approach to regenerative aesthetics for the face and body backed by experts

In response to patients increasingly seeking harmony between facial and body aesthetics, Galderma recently announced the EU MDR certification of Sculptra, the first proven regenerative biostimulator, expanding its current clinical use to the body.3 At IMCAS, guidance developed by 13 international experts on Sculptra's four MDR-approved indications the gluteal area, posterior thighs, décolletage, and upper arms will be presented.1 The experts concluded that Sculptra's benefits can be complemented with Restylane Skinboosters in the décolletage for comprehensive body rejuvenation, and recommended injection volumes for Sculptra to be used in the posterior thighs, upper arms and gluteal area to improve aesthetic appearance, including skin firmness and reduced appearance of cellulite.1

Results from an expert review of data on Sculptra will also be presented, providing additional evidence of its regenerative properties.2 This includes fibroblast activation leading to stimulation of collagen, elastin and other proteins involved in extracellular matrix regeneration and adipogenesis (the formation of healthy fat cells).2 This clinically presents as long-term improvements such as increased volume, elasticity, and skin thickness.2

A final poster will examine the ease of Sculptra's reconstitution process compared with two other poly-L-lactic acid biostimulators, finding that healthcare professionals had a strong preference for Sculptra's reconstitution process and positively rated its speed of administration from preparation to injection.13

HA treatments: The Restylane range demonstrates its versatility in meeting diverse patient needs

Data from across Galderma's portfolio of Restylane HA treatments will be presented supporting its versatile use on the face and décolletage, with a range of gel formulations to meet personalized needs from providing structural support to smoothing lines and wrinkles:

The ARTIST post-marketing study found that Restylane Shaype, powered by new NASHA HD technology, is a safe and effective treatment for shaping the chin with natural-looking results, alone or in combination with Restylane Defyne and Restylane Lyft to provide lift, shape, and definition for diverse aesthetic needs. 8 The poster also supports that Restylane Shaype has the highest G-prime (a measure of firmness) compared with other HA treatments produced with different manufacturing technologies, allowing for greater correction with lower injection volumes. 8

The poster also supports that Restylane Shaype has the highest G-prime (a measure of firmness) compared with other HA treatments produced with different manufacturing technologies, allowing for greater correction with lower injection volumes. A study of Restylane Lyft for jawline definition showed it was effective and safe, and resulted in high subject satisfaction and aesthetic improvement through 12 months. 9

A study evaluating the effectiveness and safety of Restylane Skinboosters for correction of moderate-to-severe wrinkles in the décolletage found that it was well tolerated and highly efficacious with a significant improvement through Week 32 and high patient satisfaction. 10

A study of Restylane Volyme showed that it was safe and effective for correction of temple hollowing, with high and sustained results through Month 18 and high patient satisfaction.11

Neuromodulation: Supporting Relfydess' next-generation performance

Results will be presented from an analysis of wrinkle morphology and dynamic skin strain in the RELAX and EXPRESSION trials investigating Relfydess the first and only ready-to-use liquid neuromodulator created with PEARLTM Technology.12,14 Results reinforce its onset of action as early as Day 1 in patients with moderate-to-severe frown lines and crow's feet, with sustained improvements for six months.12 Expert-led consensus recommendations will also be shared addressing important unmet needs in real-world clinical practice and providing clear guidance for the practical use of Relfydess, helping healthcare professionals select the optimal treatment protocol for their patients.15

Spearheading community education and awareness around unmet patient needs

Galderma will also present findings from a global survey of over 4,300 women across five continents linking menopause to several skin changes, including wrinkles, loss of firmness, dryness and dull skin, and the potential role of aesthetic treatments to address them.16,17 As part of its response to this, Galderma will host a symposium titled 'Menopause in the Mirror: Challenges, Science and Aesthetic Solutions' on Friday, January 30 at 10:30 AM 12:30 PM CET in Grand Amphi Level 1.

A second symposium, titled 'Exploring Breakthroughs in Injectable Regeneration for the Face, Body, and Skin Health' will delve into the growing demand for holistic regenerative aesthetic solutions and take place on Thursday January 29 at 1:30 2:30 PM CET in Room 251, Level 2.

More information about Galderma's activities at IMCAS 2026 can be found here.

About Sculptra

Sculptra is the first proven regenerative biostimulator, with a unique poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA-SCA) formulation, to provide progressive and sustained regenerative effect across all three skin layers.3,18-24 Sculptra reverses aging processes in the skin, including degradation of the extracellular matrix, which results in volume loss, laxity, and the appearance of wrinkles.3,18,19,25-27 Sculptra progressively rebuilds the skin's structural foundation by encouraging the remodeling of components of the extracellular matrix, such as elastin and collagen, helping to gradually restore volume, firmness, radiance and skin quality, and the look of fullness to wrinkles and folds over time.3-7,18,19,28 Sculptra has been shown to provide visible improvements as early as one month after treatment, with results lasting up to two years.3,6,23,28,29

About the Restylane portfolio

Restylane HA treatments are designed differently to go beyond volumizing for natural-looking results.30-33 Our HA is minimally modified and our innovative manufacturing process preserves its biocompatibility while creating individual products designed for a specific purpose.34-37 Powered by NASHA, NASHA HD, OBT and SB-NASHA technologies, Restylane offers gels with the highest firmness to the highest flexibility, enabling personalized treatments that deliver structural support, natural-looking results, and a healthy glow.38-41 Trusted for almost three decades, our HA gels work in sync with your skin for 100% natural-looking results.30,42,43

About Relfydess (RelabotulinumtoxinA)

Pioneered by Galderma, Relfydess is the first and only ready-to-use liquid neuromodulator created with PEARL Technology that is designed to preserve molecule integrity.14 PEARL Technology is designed to deliver a highly active, innovative, complex-free molecule, with up to 39% of patients seeing effects from day one and up to 75% of patients maintaining improvements for six months.14,44,45 Relfydess is optimized for simple volumetric dosing, without reconstitution, to increase ease-of-use and help ensure consistent dose/volume every time.46,47 It was entirely created and manufactured by Galderma to expand its neuromodulator portfolio as part of the broadest Injectable Aesthetics portfolio on the market. Relfydess received a marketing authorization in several markets. RelabotulinumtoxinA is an investigational drug product in the U.S. Authorization conditions may vary internationally.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

