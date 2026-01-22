Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Xetra
21.01.26 | 17:35
5,498 Euro
-1,36 % -0,076
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2026 07:10 Uhr
86 Leser
Nokia Oyj: Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial report on 29 January 2026

Press Release
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial report on 29 January 2026

22 January 2026
Espoo, Finland - Nokia will publish its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial report on 29 January 2026 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.

The detailed, segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report hosted at www.nokia.com/financials (http://www.nokia.com/financials). Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete reports with tables.

Analyst webcast

  • Nokia's webcast will begin on 29 January 2026 at 11.30 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The webcast will last approximately 60 minutes.
  • The webcast will be a presentation followed by a Q&A session. Presentation slides will be available for download at www.nokia.com/financials (http://www.nokia.com/financials).
  • A link to the webcast will be available at www.nokia.com/financials (http://www.nokia.com/financials).
  • Media representatives can listen in via the link, or alternatively call +1-412-317-5619.

About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Media inquiries
Nokia Press Office
Email: Press.Services@nokia.com (mailto:Press.Services@nokia.com)

Follow us on social media
LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/nokia/) X (https://twitter.com/nokia) Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/nokia/) Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/nokia) YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/nokia)


