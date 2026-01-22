Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Essity recognized on CDP's prestigious lists for forest and climate

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hygiene and health company Essity has been awarded a place on the environmental non-profit organization CDP's prestigious "A List" for its leadership in corporate transparency and performance on forests. Essity also received an A- rating for climate, underscoring its strong commitment to sustainability.

More than 22,000 companies from 130 countries, representing two-thirds of global market capitalization, participated in CDP's 2025 questionnaire, which evaluates criteria such as targets, governance, impact reduction initiatives, and value chain engagement. CDP rates companies from A to D, and Essity is among a select group of 4% of companies that made the 2025 corporate A-list.

"This recognition from CDP reflects Essity's dedication to sustainable practices across our entire value chain. Our ambition to become net zero by 2050 and our engagement in the Science Based Targets initiative since 2017 remain central to our strategy. Improving the lives of over a billion people who use our products every day goes hand in hand with our footprint reduction," says Sahil Tesfu, Essity's Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer.

Forests play a critical role in maintaining biodiversity and mitigating climate change. As a global buyer of fresh and recycled wood-based fiber materials, Essity is committed to ensuring that all wood fiber is certified and sourced through third-party Chain of Custody systems such as FSC and PEFC.

Essity is striving to achieve net zero by 2050, with a target of reducing emissions by 35% across its entire value chain by 2030, including its own operations, purchased goods and services, transportation, products and production waste. Essity prioritizes the areas that have the greatest impact and collaborates with partners to drive progress across the broader value chain.

CDP operates the world's largest environmental database, and its annual assessment process is widely recognized as the leading benchmark for corporate environmental transparency and performance.

For additional information please contact:
Marc Specque, Public Relations Director, +33 614 316 792, Marc.Specque@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-recognized-on-cdp-s-prestigious-lists-for-forest-and-climate,c4295875

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4295875/3890291.pdf

Essity Press release CDP 2026

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/cdp-badges-2025-a-list-forests,c3503316

CDP Badges 2025 A List Forests

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-recognized-on-cdps-prestigious-lists-for-forest-and-climate-302667758.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
