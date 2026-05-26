Essity / TORK: Tork Cuts Carbon Footprint up to 21% on Popular Hand Towels and Napkins

Publishes carbon data supporting customers' sustainability goals and reporting

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Originally published on Tork Press and News

Tork, an Essity brand and the global leader in professional hygiene, announced today that it has significantly reduced the carbon footprint of popular paper hand towel and napkin products. Tork customers benefit from the same trusted products now with a lower carbon footprint. The brand now offers carbon data for these key systems alongside information that helps customers make informed choices on use and waste, materials and packaging, and supporting hygiene for all.

The news was announced during a presentation from Tork leaders and Norman Vossschulte, Vice President of Fan Experience & Sustainability at Philadelphia Eagles, at the Green Sports Alliance Summit, the leading annual gathering for sustainability in sports. The presentation highlighted the 2026 emission reduction in napkins and hand towels for the Eagles from Tork solutions as 6,303 kg CO2eq, equivalent to driving 16,051 miles less in a gas-powered passenger vehicle,1,2 and how the 20-year partnership between Tork and the Philadelphia Eagles has continually allowed the team to reach its sustainability goals.

By ensuring sustainability data is readily available on its Tork Focus4 Sustainability platform, Tork makes it easier for businesses to support their own sustainability goals. Through an ongoing commitment to decarbonization - including investments in renewable electricity - Tork now offers several of its most reliable, high-performing products with a lower carbon footprint:

Tork PeakServe hand towels: 21% less carbon footprint 3

Tork Xpress multifold hand towels: 16% less carbon footprint 4

Tork Matic hand towels: 15% less carbon footprint 5

Tork Xpressnap6 and Xpressnap Fit7 napkins: 20% less carbon footprint

"Sustainable hygiene drives business performance - it's better for people and the planet," said Audrey Wesson, Sustainability Manager, Professional Hygiene at Essity. "For Tork, carbon data isn't just an environmental metric, it's a way we help improve our customers' business performance. We look at the entire life cycle including efficient production and reduced energy use, lower consumption, less waste and smarter packaging. Our improvements become our customers' improvements."

To further support customers' sustainability initiatives, Tork has updated the Tork Focus4 Sustainability platform - launched in late 2025 - with information that makes sustainability easier:

Easier to choose: New carbon reporting provides businesses with measurements reported on a per-use basis to reflect real-world consumption, enabling managers to generate realistic product comparisons.

Easier to report: Tork provides comprehensive product sheets and infographics with detailed sustainability benefits and carbon per use on key products.

Easier to navigate: Free online Tork Sustainability Academy training modules now include a training on the complexities of decarbonization, "Carbon data supports business value."

"Sustainability can be a strong differentiator in purchasing decisions, according to nearly 83% of businesses,8" Wesson continued. "Customers expect sustainability, employees value it, and businesses are increasingly required to report it. Our products help businesses meet these expectations while improving business results."

Tork takes a holistic approach to sustainability, delivering sustainable hygiene solutions that are better for people as well as the planet. For more information about sustainable hygiene and new carbon data, please visit: www.torkglobal.com/us/en/focus4materials.

Footnotes:

1 Based on Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field purchasing 239 cases of Z66488D3 and 1000 cases of 105065 in 2025 and assuming same quantity purchases are made in 2026 after April 2026 when renewable electricity investments have been secured.

2 Carbon impact equivalency of 6303 CO2eq to driving mileage from EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalency calculator

3 On average, compared to the average of all Tork PeakServe (H5) refill carbon footprint when commencing purchase of renewable electricity certificates (hydroelectric, solar, wind or mix), verified and matched through Renewable Energy Certificates (REC), for our paper making operations. The resulting carbon footprint reductions were quantified in a third party reviewed cradle-to-grave Life Cycle Assessment.

4 On average, compared to the average of all Tork Xpress Multifold (H2) refill carbon footprint when commencing purchase of renewable electricity certificates (hydroelectric, solar, wind or mix), verified and matched through Renewable Energy Certificates (REC), for our paper making operations. The resulting carbon footprint reductions were quantified in a third party reviewed cradle-to-grave Life Cycle Assessment.

5 On average, compared to the average of all Tork Matic (H1) refill carbon footprint when commencing purchase of renewable electricity certificates (hydroelectric, solar, wind or mix), verified and matched through Renewable Energy Certificates (REC), for our paper making operations. The resulting carbon footprint reductions were quantified in a third party reviewed cradle-to-grave Life Cycle Assessment.

6 On average, compared to the average of all Tork Xpressnap (N4) refill carbon footprint when commencing purchase of renewable electricity certificates (hydroelectric, solar, wind or mix), verified and matched through Renewable Energy Certificates (REC), for our paper making operations. The resulting carbon footprint reductions were quantified in a third party reviewed cradle-to-grave Life Cycle Assessment.

7 On average, compared to the average of all Tork Xpressnap Fit (N14) refill carbon footprint when commencing purchase of renewable electricity certificates (hydroelectric, solar, wind or mix), verified and matched through Renewable Energy Certificates (REC), for our paper making operations. The resulting carbon footprint reductions were quantified in a third party reviewed cradle-to-grave Life Cycle Assessment.

8 ERM Shelton Global B2B Pulse 2025

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissues, soap, napkins and wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity and a committed partner to customers in more than 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.torkglobal.com/us/en/.

About Essity

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2024, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 146bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.com.

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Contact Info:

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SOURCE: Essity / TORK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/tork-cuts-carbon-footprint-up-to-21-on-popular-hand-towels-and-napkins-1170706