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WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 09:30
23,380 Euro
+0,73 % +0,170
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,26023,27017:41
23,26023,27017:41
ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 16:02 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Essity / TORK: Tork Aims To Strengthen Hand Hygiene Adherence by Supporting World Hand Hygiene Day 2026

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Free trainings, customizable posters and certified Easy to use1 products help busy healthcare professionals perform hand hygiene at the right moments.

Originally published on Tork Press and News

Tork, an Essity brand and a global leader in professional hygiene, is reinforcing its commitment to healthcare professionals ahead of World Hand Hygiene Day (WHHD) 2026 by offering free hand hygiene training, customizable posters and certified Easy to use products that support consistent hand hygiene adherence and improve hygiene for all.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), improving hand hygiene practices may reduce pathogen transmission in healthcare environments by 50%.2 In healthcare environments, even highly committed professionals can find it challenging to consistently follow the WHO's Five Moments for Hand Hygiene. This is a key reason Tork supports the WHO's annual "SAVE LIVES: Clean your Hands" campaign on World Hand Hygiene Day. This year, the campaign theme is "Action saves lives."

"Reflecting on best practices each year gives healthcare professionals the opportunity to take action that saves lives by incorporating hand hygiene best practices at the right times in their daily routines," said Tom Bergin, Marketing Director, Healthcare, Professional Hygiene at Essity. "We're proud to continue offering resources and solutions that support their efforts to improve adherence and reduce the transmission of germs. On World Hand Hygiene Day, we're reminding healthcare leaders that the right tools and trainings are critical to building a culture of hand hygiene that protects patients, staff, and visitors."The WHO recommends hand cleansing hygiene at five key moments: before touching a patient; before a clean/aseptic procedure; after body fluid exposure risk; after touching a patient; and after touching patient surroundings. To help healthcare providers adopt these hand hygiene behaviors, Tork offers free access to:

  • The Tork Clean Hands Training, an effective program that educates users on how to implement the WHO's five moments for hand hygiene. A virtual reality version of the training is available and offers an interactive and engaging way to improve hand hygiene knowledge and skills.

  • The Tork Healthy Hands tool, which enables healthcare facilities to create custom posters and reminders. Signage can also be placed with the Tork Hygiene stand to remind users of effective practices at the point of use. When patients see hand hygiene signage, they feel more confident in a facility's cleanliness.3

Tork professional hygiene products are also designed to reduce barriers to hand hygiene with certified Easy to use dispensers that help reduce the risk of transmission of harmful germs and high-capacity formats that help ensure hand sanitizer, soap and paper towels are available when needed. To learn more please visit: https://www.torkglobal.com/us/en/for-your-business/industry/healthcare

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissues, soap, napkins and wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity and a committed partner to customers in more than 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.torkglobal.com/us/en/.

About Essity

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2024, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 146bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.com.

Foot notes

1Certified Easy to use by the Swedish Rheumatism Association (SRA)

2World Health Organization 2021, key facts document

3Tork Healthcare Hand Hygiene Survey, 2018. Conducted in US, UK, Sweden, Germany and Poland among 1017 healthcare professionals

Find more stories and multimedia from Essity / TORK at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Essity / TORK
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/essity
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Essity / TORK



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/tork-aims-to-strengthen-hand-hygiene-adherence-by-supporting-world-han-1168229

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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