Essity / TORK: Tork and the Eagles Autism Foundation Partner To Deliver Inclusive Hygiene With Restroom Upgrades at Lincoln Financial Field

Strategic partnership helps empower fans of all abilities to fully participate in Philadelphia's summer of major sporting events

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Tork, an Essity brand, and the Eagles Autism Foundation announced a joint initiative to transform several restrooms at Lincoln Financial Field in support of providing a welcoming and inclusive hygiene experience for guests of all abilities.? After gathering input from the Eagles Autism Foundation community and?leveraging?the?expertise?of the Tork Coalition for Inclusive Hygiene,?the organizations will complete a series of restroom enhancements across?the three?restrooms?located?by the Eagles Sensory Room presented by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on the Lower Suites level of Lincoln Financial Field.

Sixty percent of U.S. venue visitors contend with some form of physical or cognitive challenge that can impact their public restroom experience.1 At Lincoln Financial Field, that translates to approximately 42,000 fans at maximum capacity. When fans feel confident and comfortable using facilities, venues benefit from increased attendance, loyalty and positive word-of-mouth. Lincoln Financial Field committed to providing inclusive hygiene for all guests when it upgraded its restroom infrastructure in 2023, incorporating the latest innovations from Tork. These new specialized restroom enhancements represent the next evolution in that commitment - creating spaces where even more fans can fully participate in the game day experience.

Upgraded restrooms will feature adult changing tables, higher urinal and stall dividers for enhanced privacy and comfort, warm lighting and soothing music to build a calming ambiance and more enhanced accessibility features that are a step toward enabling fans of all abilities to participate. These restrooms will also feature the same Tork inclusive hygiene solutions that are available in the main concourse restrooms, such as certified Easy to Use2 high-capacity Tork PeakServe Continuous hand towels, Tork Clarity Foam Soap which is dermatologically tested and gentle on skin, high-capacity toilet paper and toilet seat covers. The three upgraded restrooms will be completed and showcased to fans in May ahead of the annual Eagles Autism Challenge.

"Delivering better hygiene for all?is not only good for people, but it's also good for business,"?said Raquel Carbonari, Brand Activation Director, Professional Hygiene at Essity. "When facilities evolve to meet the needs of the broader community, more people can join, fully participate, and feel truly welcome. We're proud to partner with the Eagles Autism Foundation, who share our belief that when we design with all abilities in mind, everyone benefits."

The Eagles Autism Foundation offers resources at Lincoln Financial Field to provide a smoother stadium experience for individuals of all abilities. Starting with a "visual schedule," guests can prepare for their experience by understanding what to expect and knowing how to access support. Guests can also visit Fan Services for sensory bags, take a break in the stadium's sensory room, and now through this innovative partnership, experience a more inclusive hygiene experience.

Creating restrooms informed by community needs and deep research

The restroom upgrade is a direct result of collaboration and listening to those who understand the community's needs. In recognition of this partnership and shared commitment to inclusive hygiene, the Tork Coalition for Inclusive Hygiene is proud to welcome Ryan Hammond, Executive Director of the Eagles Autism Foundation, as its newest member. The Coalition is a group of experts, advocates, and organizations that are passionate about addressing the barriers people face when using public restrooms.

"The Tork brand's commitment and innovation have helped reimagine the ways in which we can further serve and support our guests at Lincoln Financial Field," said Hammond. "These upgrades align perfectly with our mission to create accessible environments where individuals of all abilities can participate alongside their peers. We're excited for what these changes will mean for our guests, especially leading into a major slate of events this summer at Lincoln Financial Field."

The restroom upgrades are also informed by the Inclusive Hygiene Playbook - a first-of-its-kind resource that provides research-backed tips for facility managers based on deep ethnographic research and over 50 years of Tork sustainable hygiene experience -as well as input from the Eagles Autism Foundation community via a survey of over 70 respondents, and the expertise of the Tork Coalition for Inclusive Hygiene. In March, the Tork Coalition for Inclusive Hygiene, members of the Eagles Autism Foundation, and the Philadelphia Eagles operations team reviewed the community survey and leveraged the following insights to determine the restroom design:

Participation starts with comfort : Restrooms are integral to the venue experience. If fans don't feel comfortable, they may opt out entirely. One caregiver shared: "Families like mine want to go out and experience what neurotypical families get to do every day. By making restrooms more accessible, it makes it easier for us to participate too."

Valued guests become loyal fans : The restroom experience impacts whether fans feel valued or undervalued, which informs loyalty and repeat visits. A respondent noted: "I think highly of facilities that have more accessible options for visitors because it shows me they care about the people that come to their venue."

Belonging builds community: For many families, the ability to share in everyday experiences - without barriers - is everything.

"These restroom upgrades at Lincoln Financial Field, paired with the existing sensory room, are exactly what best-in-class fan experience looks like," said Uma Srivastava, Executive Director, KultureCity. "We hope more organizations follow this lead, because when you design holistically for everyone, more people can show up, participate, and truly belong - from attending events to working, dining, learning or traveling."

Tork prioritized the following enhancements to create a more inclusive hygiene restroom experience where all fans feel welcome, safe and empowered to participate.

Odor control solution to help eliminate odors via installation of Tork Constant Air Freshener with malodor eliminating technology

Adult changing tables to serve caregivers of individuals with differing abilities, mobility challenges, or medical needs

Surface sanitizing solution to provide extra comfort and protection for users, with Everwipe by Tork disinfectant wipes placed by adult changing tables

Higher urinal and stall dividers for improved privacy and comfort

Localized sound system dedicated to the three upgraded restrooms, centrally controlled from a sound panel inside the sensory room to address sensory sensitivities

Warm lighting to build a calming, comfortable ambiance

"Speaking from personal experience with paruresis, or shy bladder syndrome, I can tell you that design details matter tremendously," said Dr. Steven Soifer, Treasurer, American Restroom Association and Co-Founder of the International Paruresis Association. "When venues prioritize privacy, hygiene and thoughtful design, more people can join in - and these upgrades show how some minor design changes can have a major impact on people."

Breaking barriers to sustainable hygiene for all - and how to get there

The work at Lincoln Financial Field reflects a broader commitment: true hygiene excellence means creating spaces that work for every person while also protecting the planet. Facility managers looking to drive sustainable and inclusive hygiene in their facilities don't have to start from scratch.

Download the Inclusive Hygiene Playbook to understand the challenges people face when using public restrooms and how to solve them to help drive repeat visits and stronger satisfaction scores.

Follow Tork on social media across LinkedIn,?X?and?Facebook?for more updates on the Lincoln Financial Field restroom upgrade this spring.

"Tork redefines hygiene for people and the planet. Our approach is fundamentally different," said Amy Bellcourt, VP Corporate Communications, Professional Hygiene, Essity. "We believe that sustainable and inclusive hygiene solutions go hand-in-hand, and that's also smart business. By designing restrooms that meet diverse needs and providing products that are developed, produced and handled with sustainability in mind, we create spaces where people and the environment both thrive, while strengthening our customers' reputation and business performance. That's what we're committed to delivering."

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissues, soap, napkins and wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity and a committed partner to customers in more than 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.torkglobal.com/us/en/.

About Eagles Autism Foundation

The Eagles Autism Foundation is dedicated to raising funds for innovative autism research and care programs. By providing the necessary resources to doctors and scientists at leading institutions, we will be able to assist those currently affected by autism, as well as future generations. The Foundation aims to inspire and engage the community, so together, we can provide much-needed support to make a lasting impact in the field of autism. Please visit EaglesAutismFoundation.org.

About Essity

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2024, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 146bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.com.

Members of the Eagles Autism Foundation, the Tork Coalition for Inclusive Hygiene, and the Philadelphia Eagles organizations meet at Lincoln Financial Field to plan the restroom upgrade execution.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/tork-and-the-eagles-autism-foundation-partner-to-deliver-inclusive-hyg-1167355