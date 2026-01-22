Halocell Energy is set to benefit from the development of a sovereign supply chain for high-purity precursors to perovskite after signing a memorandum of understanding with Queensland advanced materials company Lava Blue.From pv magazine Australia Halocell Energy is set to benefit from the development of a sovereign supply chain for high-purity precursors to perovskite after signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Queensland advanced materials company Lava Blue. Lava Blue and New South Wales (NSW)-headquartered Halocell Energy will collaborate to develop scalable, Australian-made specialty ...

