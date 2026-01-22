The International Collaboration on Cosmetics Safety (ICCS) today announced the election of its 2026 Board officers, confirmed at the organization's December 2025 Board meeting. The newly elected leadership reflects ICCS' continued commitment to advancing approaches in animal-free cosmetics safety.

"I am thrilled to continue working with an outstanding group of officers whose leadership and dedication are essential to advancing the ICCS mission," said Erin Hill, President and CEO, ICCS. "As the scientific and regulatory landscape continues to evolve, this Board brings the experience, perspective, and collaborative spirit needed to accelerate progress toward global adoption of animal-free safety science."

The following were elected to serve as the officers for the 2026 Board of directors:

Chair: Stéphane Dhalluin, Ph.D., DABT, Global Head, Human Environmental Safety Evaluation, L'Oréal

Vice Chair: Darren Praznik, President CEO, Cosmetics Alliance Canada

Secretary: Heike Scheffler, Ph.D., Safety Advocacy and Regulatory Toxicology Director, Global Product Stewardship Beauty and Oral Care, Procter Gamble

Treasurer: Michael Southall, Ph.D., Senior Director, Head of Global Toxicology and Clinical Safety, Medical Clinical Safety Sciences, Kenvue

"I am profoundly honored to be re-elected by my peers as Chair of the ICCS Board of Directors," said Stéphane Dhalluin, Ph.D., DABT, "Building on the momentum of a highly impactful 2025-a year defined by robust achievements and the delivery of concrete scientific frameworks-our mission is clearer than ever. By leveraging our unique global, multi-stakeholder collaboration, we remain dedicated to bridging the gap between innovation and regulation. Together, we are ensuring that cutting-edge, animal-free science becomes the universal standard for protecting human and environmental health."

With this leadership in place, ICCS is well positioned to deepen collaboration and advance its mission at a pivotal time for cosmetics safety science worldwide.

In 2025, ICCS delivered tangible scientific and regulatory progress, including the release of a Best Practice Guidance document, the development of new methodologies supporting next generation risk assessment, and extensive engagement with regulators and scientists worldwide. These efforts strengthened global dialogue around animal-free safety science and helped advance shared understanding of how innovative, animal-free approaches can support regulatory decision-making.

ICCS was formed in early 2023 with the mission to advance the adoption of animal-free assessments of cosmetics, and their ingredients, for human and environmental safety. The organization is comprised from market leaders in the cosmetic product and ingredient manufacturers sector, notable trade and research associations, and influential animal protection organizations.

About ICCS

The International Collaboration on Cosmetics Safety is a global initiative headquartered in New York. It brings together scientists from industry, academia, and non-governmental organizations to promote the adoption and regulatory acceptance of animal-free safety science through education, research, and collaboration.

www.iccs-cosmetics.org

