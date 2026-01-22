Anzeige
22.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
NAVITIME JAPAN Co., Ltd.: NAVITIME Spot Search Ranking 2025 of Japan's Popular Tourist Spots: USJ Ranks #1 for International Visitors, Followed by Nara Park and Fushimi Inari Taisha

TOKYO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVITIME JAPAN Co., Ltd. released its "NAVITIME Spot Search Ranking 2025," an analysis identifying the most frequently searched destinations within Japan. This ranking is based on spot search data from its navigation services used by both Japanese and international travelers. The results reveal fascinating contrasts: while domestic users focused on major events and the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, international visitors are enjoying diverse destinations across Japan according to their unique preferences. Overall, Universal Studios Japan (USJ) led the ranking, followed by Nara Park and the Fushimi Inari Shrine.

Inbound Trends: How the World Sees Japan
Europe (History & Nature): European travelers are seeking "Old Japan." Remarkably, the historic Nikko Toshogu Shrine took the #1 spot for this group, surpassing famous sites in Tokyo and Kyoto. With Shirakawa-go also in the top 10, there is a clear passion for samurai history and traditional landscapes.

Oceania (Pop Culture): In contrast, travelers from Oceania prioritize active experiences. USJ ranks #1, followed by teamLab Planets TOKYO DMM. They are also the only group to rank the amusement park Fuji-Q Highland in their top tier.

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104492/202601152507/_prw_PI4fl_34K3Jl92.png

Asia (Shopping & Fun): Inbound travelers from Asia show high demand for entertainment, with USJ, Tokyo Disneyland, and Gotemba Premium Outlets dominating their lists.

The Americas (Food Culture): The classic "Golden Route" remains popular among North American travelers. However, the ranking of Yokohama Chinatown, Dotonbori, and Nishiki Market in the top 10 suggests a tendency to enjoy Japan's street food culture.

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104492/202601152507/_prw_PI6fl_Sxr63Z54.png

Domestic Trends: The Expo Effect Interest in the Osaka Kansai World Expo Venue (#7) is growing among domestic users.

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104492/202601152507/_prw_PI7fl_4cWwsott.png

"Japan Travel by NAVITIME" supports international visitors traveling in Japan comfortably, offering everything, including information on attractive spots, various reservations and seamless navigation assistance.

Japan Travel by NAVITIME: https://www.navitime.co.jp/pcstorage/html/japan_travel/english/

About the Data:
This ranking is based on spot searches from NAVITIME's navigation services.

Survey target:
The search data of NAVITIME (app, web), NAVITIME Drive Supporter, Japan Travel by NAVITIME (Inbound) and other services provided by NAVITIME JAPAN

Survey Period:
December 1, 2024 -- November 30, 2025

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104492/202601152507/_prw_PI2fl_g6SRT287.png

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104492/202601152507/_prw_PI5fl_yMA20Pk0.png

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104492/202601152507/_prw_PI8fl_bV9qLcA8.png

Full press release: https://corporate.navitime.co.jp/en/topics/topics/202601/22_5967.html

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/navitime-spot-search-ranking-2025-of-japans-popular-tourist-spots-usj-ranks-1-for-international-visitors-followed-by-nara-park-and-fushimi-inari-taisha-302667504.html

