Valmet Oyj: Valmet's Beyond Circularity program concludes: Ecosystem-driven collaboration accelerates green transition

Valmet Oyj's press release on January 22, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has completed its most significant research and development program to date, Beyond Circularity, which ran for four years as part of Business Finland's Veturi initiative. Launched in 2022, the program involved over 370 partners and aimed to advance sustainability and support customer industries in achieving carbon neutrality and a green transition.

The program supported Valmet's long-term sustainability ambitions and technology vision. The program's innovation was guided by seven strategic streams that shaped its impact across recycling, bio-refining, resource efficiency, automation, and disruptive business models.

"The results of Beyond Circularity strengthen Valmet's position as a technology leader in the green transition. We are proud of the progress made and we continue developing solutions that help our customers achieve carbon neutrality, in line with our strategy and purpose. We are transforming industries towards a regenerative tomorrow," says Olli Hänninen, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Transformation, Valmet.

Beyond Circularity has been a truly company-wide initiative, engaging in all business areas and hundreds of Valmet employees.

"More than 400 Valmet employees have contributed to the program, and we've learned how to work in an ecosystem-driven way. With over 370 ecosystem partners and 47 joint projects funded, this has been one of Valmet's largest collaborative efforts. What makes me especially proud is how we have genuinely worked together across different business areas within Valmet, driving a cultural change towards even more effective collaboration," says Viivi Villa-Nuottajärvi, Vice President, Strategic R&D, Valmet.

The program strengthened Valmet's ecosystem way of working and created lasting partnerships.

"Beyond Circularity has not only accelerated our own sustainability journey but also created a foundation for long-term collaboration and innovation across the entire industry. The program's impact will be seen in new solutions, partnerships, and a strengthened ecosystem that supports the green transition well into the future," says Virpi Puhakka, Director, Ecosystems, Valmet.

Several ecosystems established during the program will continue their work beyond the program's conclusion, ensuring that collaboration and innovation in circular economy and green transition remain active in the coming years.

For more information, visit www.valmet.com/beyondcircularity

