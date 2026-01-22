Boku expects to report FY25 revenue and adjusted EBITDA ahead of consensus. Continued strong revenue growth across digital wallets, account-to-account (A2A) and bundling was underpinned by resilient performance in direct carrier billing (DCB) compared to FY24. Boku's network continues to expand as it adds new connections for new and existing merchants, providing support for management's ambitious growth targets, which are unchanged.

