Scientists from French research institute CEA-Liten have identified hydrogen migration in doped selective layers as the primary driver of UV-induced degradation in silicon heterojunction solar cells. They have also found that combined light and thermal light-soaking treatments can partially restore performance and improve long-term UV stability.Researchers at new energy technologies and nanomaterials (Liten) branch of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission have investigated UV-induced degradation (UVID) pathways in heterojunction (HJT) solar cells and have found that light ...

