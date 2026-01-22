FERRETTI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING S.P.A. EXPRESSES NO INTENTION TO SUPPORT THE PARTIAL PUBLIC TENDER OFFER LAUNCHED BY KKCG MARITIME

REAFFIRMS ITS LONG-TERM INVESTMENT IN THE COMPANY AND CONFIRMS ITS INTENTION TO NOMINATE THE MAJORITY OF THE DIRECTORS OF FERRETTI S.P.A.

MILAN, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferretti International Holding S.p.A. ("FIH"), as the controlling shareholder of Ferretti S.p.A. (the "Company"), notes the recent announcement regarding a voluntary conditional partial public tender offer launched by KKCG Maritime in respect of the shares of the Company. FIH hereby confirms that it does not accept, and has no intention to accept, such partial public tender offer.

FIH wishes to reaffirm its strong confidence in the Company's long-term strategy, industrial fundamentals and growth prospects. Since becoming the controlling shareholder, FIH has remained committed to supporting the sustainable development of the Company, ensuring continuity in its operations and governance, and enhancing long-term value for all shareholders.

FIH considers its investment in the Company to be of a long-term and strategic nature. In line with this approach, FIH has, from time to time, increased its shareholding in the Company. Subject to market conditions and in full compliance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements and relevant stock exchange rules in Italy and Hong Kong SAR, FIH may continue to consider further increases in its shareholding in the Company.

In its capacity as controlling shareholder, FIH intends to continue exercising its voting rights with a view to maintaining stability and continuity in the Company's governance framework. In particular, based on the attendance recorded at the past shareholders' meetings, FIH has continuously declared to exercise control of the Company pursuant to article 93 of the CFA and intends to nominate the majority of the directors of the Company; FIH expects to seek to maintain effective control of the Company and appoint the majority of the board of directors at the next annual general meeting of the Company, in order to support the consistent execution of the Company's long-term strategy.

This press release is made solely by FIH in its capacity as controlling shareholder of the Company. It does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company, nor does it represent the views of the Company or its board of directors. FIH has no present intention, nor has it considered, to make a public offer for the shares of the Company.

Any actions taken by FIH will be conducted in accordance with applicable laws, regulatory requirements and relevant stock exchange rules in Italy and Hong Kong SAR.

