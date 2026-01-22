A record-breaking year for solar generation and a leap in battery capacity have shifted the US energy landscape, turning solar into a primary workhorse for meeting the nation's surging power needs.From pv magazine USA Solar energy met nearly two-thirds of the growth in US electricity demand in 2025. According to a report from Ember, solar generation increased by 83 TWh, a 27% increase over 2024. US electricity demand rose by 3.1% in 2025. This was the fourth-largest rate of increase in the last decade. Solar now generates 8.5% of all US electricity, said the report. Regional growth Solar generation ...

