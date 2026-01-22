Output from Estuary Power's recently-completed Escape Solar and Storage project more than doubles MGM's share of solar energy.From pv magazine USA MGM Resorts International, which operates fourteen hotels on the Las Vegas Strip, is now receiving power under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) from a recently-completed 115 MW solar and 400 MWh energy storage facility in Lincoln county, Nevada, about 90 miles northeast of Las Vegas. The 115 MW solar array is the latest addition to the Escape Solar and Storage facility, which was developed by site owner Estuary Power, with the solar farm constructed ...

