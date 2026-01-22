Mighty intelligence, minimal footprint: Powerful new meeting intelligence in a nearly invisible aesthetic for large rooms

Logitech's first in-wall mounting option for nearly invisible aesthetic that blends into room design*

Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced Rally AI Camera and Rally AI Camera Pro, conference cameras that pack new AI-powered video intelligence into a nearly-invisible aesthetic for large spaces. Rally AI Camera Pro is Logitech's most intelligent camera yet, while Rally AI Camera blends sleekly into room design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260122452829/en/

Rally AI Camera Pro (left) features a dual-camera system with 15x hybrid zoom and AI-powered RightSight 2 framing for crystal-clear, equitable video meeting experiences. Rally AI Camera (right) delivers brilliant optics in a discreet design that blends sleekly into room aesthetics.

Logitech is merging the best of two worlds, packing the superior quality of customer favorite Rally Camera with powerful video intelligence typically found in Logitech's larger devices, now compact enough for sleek integration into boardrooms, town hall spaces, and classrooms.

Logitech's first in-wall mounting option for nearly invisible aesthetic that blends into room design

The cameras can be mounted on the ceiling, TV display, on the wall, or within the wall itself for a subtle presence while ensuring privacy with an automatic shutter that clearly indicates when the camera is off.

"Rally AI Cameras are designed to power the hybrid-first office, where the tech fades into the background to let the digital and physical worlds blend," said Henry Levak, VP of Product, Logitech for Business. "From small walls to town halls, they provide a cinematic experience for meeting attendees while quietly solving problems that IT managers, Facilities teams, and Workplace Experience professionals face every day."

Rally AI Cameras are equipped with adaptive AI-powered RightSight 2 video framing and brilliant optics to end inequitable meeting experiences in the hybrid workplace. Inspired by moviemaking techniques that switch point of view, these cameras adapt in real time to automatically frame the group, individual speaker, or arrange the participants in a grid.

Multiple cameras can work in tandem for setups like Zoom Intelligent Director and Microsoft Teams multiple camera view for engaging interactions that feel more like a Hollywood movie than a business meeting.

Both cameras feature a custom-designed lens with a 1-inch imaging sensor and a 115º field of view that captures every expression, even in low-light conditions, for wide room coverage or individual close-ups. Rally AI Camera Pro's additional optical camera with 15x hybrid zoom captures presenters and key details with lifelike precision, so even large town halls feel intimate.

On the backend, Rally AI Cameras tackle the pain points of professionals responsible for IT setup, management, and workspace planning-while delivering outstanding value, making them a smart investment for businesses.

Turn data into real estate cost savings

Room usage is an expensive real estate mystery for business leaders.Rally AI Cameras detect when, how many, and how often people use rooms, then feed that data into Logitech Sync, giving workplace managers the "bird's eye view" needed to better plan spaces. The same tech cures room scheduling headaches by automatically booking and releasing rooms based on people detection. No more ghost meetings, and no more wasted space.

Lighten the load on IT managers

It's this easy: Set up video quickly with USB or a single category cable using the optional Rally AI Camera Extension Kit. Integrate with your preferred conference audio system, like Rally Plus, or a pro audio system. Connect the cameras to WiFi or Ethernet for Logitech Sync-enabled network management, where remote deployment, updates, and troubleshooting are just a click away.

Designed for Sustainability

Logitech Rally AI Cameras are designed to reduce environmental impact, using low-carbon aluminum and paper packaging responsibly sourced from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources.

High-capacity conferencing at a high value, Logitech Rally AI Camera Pro is $2,999 USD and Rally AI Camera is $2,499 USD. They will be available in graphite and off-white starting Spring and Summer 2026, respectively, on logitech.com or through authorized resellers.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and more of its business products and enterprise solutions at www.logitech.com/business, the company blog, Logitech Business or @LogitechBiz.

*Rally AI Camera only

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260122452829/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Leila Lewis

Head of Communications

Logitech for Business

llewis@logitech.com