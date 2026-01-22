Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Half Year Report for the period from incorporation to 31 October 2025

22 January 2026

Delta Gold Technologies PLC

("Delta Gold" or the "Company")

Half Year Report for the period from incorporation to 31 October 2025

Delta Gold Technologies Plc is pleased to present its half year report for the period from incorporation to the 31 October 2025.

CHAIRMAN'S INTERIM STATEMENT

Introduction

It is my privilege to present this Chairman's Statement for Delta Gold Technologies Plc ("Delta") at a pivotal moment in the Company's development. Since incorporation in early 2025, Delta has moved with purpose, securing a core intellectual property strategy, establishing a world-class research partnership, and executing a successful initial public offering, all within the same calendar year 2025.

Our aim is to identify, develop and commercialise high-value intellectual property ("IP") in the high growth quantum computing sector, with an initial focus on the use of nano-scale gold and other advanced materials. Through a disciplined, research-led approach, we aim to build a portfolio of assets that exploits unique physical properties to address key technical challenges, particularly qubit stability and scalability. Key to our strategy is the opportunity to establish a dedicated London-listed platform providing small-cap equity investors with focused exposure to frontier technologies, an area where there are currently very few pure-play investment opportunities available in the public markets.

The Board believes the combination of strategic vision, research excellence and public market access, positions Delta to capitalise on long-term structural growth in advanced computing technologies.

Financial Results

For the period from incorporation to 31 October 2025, the Company recorded a loss of £126,431, reflecting its early-stage investment in building a credible research and intellectual property platform. The loss comprised £72,210 in administrative expenses and £54,221 in apportioned R&D charges associated with the University of Toronto research programme. As at the period end, the Company held cash reserves of £47,443.

Following the period end, the Company achieved a major strategic milestone with its successful admission to trading on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market on 1 December 2025. Admission was accompanied by a £2.5 million equity fundraising through a Placing and Subscription of 25,000,000 new Ordinary Shares at 10 pence per share, establishing an initial market capitalisation of approximately £7.8 million.

This capital significantly strengthens Delta's financial position at a formative stage in its development and provides the resources required to advance the multi-year University of Toronto research programme, secure and protect emerging intellectual property, and support ongoing working capital needs. The fundraising also broadens the Company's shareholder base and enhances its ability to pursue additional sponsored research opportunities aligned with its strategy of building a high-value portfolio of quantum-focused IP assets.

Asset Overview and Progress

Delta's principal asset is the sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Toronto, a globally respected institution in materials science and quantum technology. Under this agreement, Delta funds a multi-year research programme led by experts in nano-materials and quantum physics, with the opportunity to secure exclusive global licensing rights to intellectual property developed through the programme. This structure ensures that Delta's shareholders directly benefit from research outputs that successfully transition from concept to commercial IP.

In less than twelve months since incorporation, the Company has achieved significant operational milestones, including negotiation and execution of the University of Toronto ("UofT") research partnership, onboarding of research personnel, and commencement of sponsored research activities. This rapid progression reflects the Board's commitment to building a credible platform for innovation and long-term value creation in the London market.

In parallel with our core research programme, the Company continues to explore complementary sponsored research opportunities to expand its intellectual property portfolio and diversify future potential revenue streams.

Successful IPO

On 1 December 2025, Delta successfully commenced trading on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market (Aquis Stock Exchange) under the ticker symbol DGQ, raising gross proceeds of approximately £2.5 million through a Placing and Subscription of 25,000,000 new ordinary shares at an issue price of 10p per share.

The IPO completed with a strong initial shareholder base and brought the Company's market capitalisation to approximately £7.8 million on admission, reflecting early investor confidence in Delta's strategy and prospects.

We are grateful for the support of our corporate adviser, Orana Corporate LLP, and legal counsel, Haynes Boone, whose expertise was instrumental in achieving a successful public listing in a highly competitive market environment. We are also grateful for the support from our existing and new shareholders.

Admission to trading on a recognised public market represents a transformational milestone for Delta. It provides enhanced visibility with institutional and retail investors, a regulated platform for capital formation, and a stronger platform from which to engage future research partners and commercial counterparties. The capital raised will be deployed primarily to fund research activities, secure and protect additional valuable intellectual property, and support general working capital.

Outlook

The quantum computing sector remains at an early stage, characterised by high research intensity, significant technical challenges, and substantial capital requirements. The Board is mindful of these realities but equally confident in the asymmetric value potential of breakthroughs that successfully bridge the gap between theoretical physics and commercial application.

Over the coming 12-24 months, our operational priorities are clear:

To deliver meaningful progress under the UofT research programme, with milestones linked to the development of patentable technology;

To protect and commercialise intellectual property through provisional and full patent filings;

To seek additional sponsored research agreements with leading academic and industry partners, diversifying our research pipeline; and

To engage with potential licensees and strategic partners who can help accelerate application and deployment of Delta's technologies across global markets.

The Board remains focused on delivering shareholder value through scientific rigour, strategic discipline and transparent engagement with the investing community. I would like to extend my gratitude to our research partners, advisers, and all shareholders for their trust and support. We look forward to updating the market on our continued progress as Delta advances through this exciting stage of development.

Mark Burnett

Non-Executive Chairman

Delta Gold Technologies PLC

DELTA GOLD TECHNOLOGIES PLC COMPANY NO: 16406638

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2025

Unaudited Incorporation until 31 October 2025 Note £ Research and Development expenses (54,221) Administrative expenses (72,210) Operating result (126,431) Finance income - Loss before taxation (126,431) Income tax - Loss for the period and total comprehensive income for the period (126,431) Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share (pence) 3 (0.82)

The notes form an integral part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

DELTA GOLD TECHNOLOGIES PLC COMPANY NO: 16406638

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2025

Unaudited As at 31 October 2025 Note £ ASSETS Current assets Prepayments 518,235 Other current assets 16,653 Cash and cash equivalents 47,443 Total assets 582,330 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade & other payables 45,375 Total liabilities 45,375 Net (liabilities)/assets 536,955 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to owners Ordinary share capital 4 66,492 Share premium 4 596,894 Retained Earnings/(Losses) (126,431) Total equity 536,955

The notes form an integral part of the Interim Financial Statements

The Financial Statements were approved and authorised by the Board of Directors on 21 January 2026.

Richard Michael Jones

CEO

DELTA GOLD TECHNOLOGIES PLC COMPANY NO: 16406638

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2025

Share capital Share Premium SBP Reserve Retained earnings Total equity £ £ £ £ £ Loss for period - - - (126,431) (126,431) Other comprehensive income - - - - - Total comprehensive loss for period - - - (126,431) (126,431) Transactions with owners in own capacity Ordinary shares issued on incorporation 1,000 - - - 1,000 Ordinary shares issued in the period 65,492 596,894 - - 662,386 Transactions with owners in own capacity 66,492 596,894 - - 663,386 Balance at 31 October 2025 66,492 596,894 - (126,431) 536,955

DELTA GOLD TECHNOLOGIES PLC COMPANY NO: 16406638

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2025

Unaudited Incorporation to 31 October 2025 £ Cash flows from operating activities Loss before income tax (126,431) (Increase) / decrease in other receivables (534,887) Increase / (decrease) in other payables 45,375 Net cash outflow from operating activities (615,943) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of shares 663,386 Net cash flow from financing activities 663,386 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 47,443 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period - Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 47,443

There was no material no cash transactions during the period.

DELTA GOLD TECHNOLOGIES PLC COMPANY NO: 16406638

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PERIOD FROM INCORPORATION TO 31 OCTOBER 2025

General information

The Company was incorporated on 24 April 2025 as a private limited company in England and Wales with company number 16406638 under the Companies Act 2006. The company was re-registered as a public limited company on 27 October 2025.

The registered office of the Company is Eccleston Yards, Eccleston Place, London, England, SW1W 9NF.

The Company's principal activity is the development of intellectual property targeted towards the quantum computing space.

Accounting policies

IAS 8 requires that management shall use its judgement in developing and applying accounting policies that result in information which is relevant to the economic decision-making needs of users, that are reliable, free from bias, prudent, complete and represent faithfully the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the entity.

Basis of preparation

This Financial Information of the Company has been prepared for the purpose of complying with Sections 92(1)(b) and (c) of the Companies Act 2006.

It has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and IFRS interpretations Committee (IFRS IC) interpretations as adopted by the United Kingdom ("IFRS") and the policies stated elsewhere within the Financial Information. No comparative figures have been presented as the Company Financial Statements covers the period from incorporation on 24 April 2025 to 31 October 2025.

This special purpose Financial Information is presented in Sterling, which is the Company's presentational currency and has been prepared under the historical cost convention.

Standards and interpretation issued and not yet effective during the reporting period:

Standard Impact on initial application Effective date Amendments to IFRS 9 and IFRS 7 - Classification and Measurement of Financial Instruments These amendments clarify the classification of financial assets with ESG-linked features and settlement via electronic payments. Annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2026 Annual Improvements to IFRS Accounting Standards - Volume 11 Includes minor amendments to IFRS 1, IFRS 7, IFRS 9, IFRS 10, and IAS 7. Annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2026 Amendments to IFRS 9 and IFRS 7 - Contracts Referencing Nature-dependent Electricity Changes to the reporting by companies of the financial effects of nature-dependent electricity contracts that are often structured as power purchase agreements (PPAs) Annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2026 Amendments to IFRS 18 - Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements IFRS 18, which was published by the IASB on 9 April 2024, sets out significant new requirements for how financial statements are presented, with particular focus on statement of profit or loss, aggregation of information and disclosures relating to management-defined performance measures (MPMs). Annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2027 Amendments to IFRS 19 - Subsidiaries without Public Accountability: Disclosures The new amendment permits eligible subsidiaries to apply reduced disclosure requirements while applying the recognition, measurement and presentation requirements in IFRS Accounting Standards. Annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2027

Of the other IFRSs and IFRICs, none are expected to have a material effect on future Company financial statements.

Going concern

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which assumes that the Company will continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future.

The Company has based the going concern assumption on a base case, where any proposed transaction does not take place meaning the entity has the ability to meet its working capital requirements from existing cash. The existing cash are sufficient to meet the working capital requirements of the Company going forward when outgoings are reduced to only committed costs. This includes applying mitigation measures to reduce the cost base of the Company. As a result of this the directors believe that the going concern assumption is appropriate.

Under the scenario that any proposed acquisition does take place the Company would secure additional funding to ensure that all future capital commitments would be able to be satisfied.

Taking these matters into consideration, the Directors consider that the continued adoption of the going concern basis is appropriate having reviewed the forecasts for the coming 12 months from the date of signing and the financial statements do not reflect any adjustments that would be required if they were to be prepared other than on a going concern basis.

Cash and cash equivalents

The Directors consider any cash on short-term deposits and other short-term investments to be cash equivalents.

Financial assets and liabilities

Financial assets and financial liabilities are recognised when the Company becomes a party to the contractual provisions of a financial instrument. Financial assets and financial liabilities are offset if there is a legally enforceable right to set off the recognised amounts and interests and it is intended to settle on a net basis.

Earnings per Ordinary Share

The Company presents basic and diluted earnings per share data for its Ordinary Shares. Basic earnings per Ordinary Share is calculated by dividing the profit or loss attributable to Shareholders by the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding during the period. Diluted earnings per Ordinary Share is calculated by adjusting the earnings and number of Ordinary Shares for the effects of dilutive potential Ordinary Shares.

Equity

Share capital is determined using the nominal value of shares that have been issued.

The share premium account includes any premiums received on the initial issuing of the share capital. Any transaction costs associated with the issuing of shares are deducted from the share premium account, net of any related income tax benefits.

Retained losses includes all current and prior period results as disclosed in the income statement.

Critical accounting estimates and judgments

In preparing the Interim Financial Statements, the Directors must make judgments on how to apply the Company's accounting policies and make estimates about the future. The Directors do not consider there to be any critical judgments that have been made in arriving at the amounts recognised in the interim financial information.

3 Loss per Ordinary Share

As at 31 October 2025 Earnings attributable to Shareholders - (£) (126,431) Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares 15,473,199 Basic and diluted loss per share (pence) (0.82)

4Share capital and share premium

Ordinary Shares Share Capital Share Premium Total # £'000 £'000 £'000 Shares issued at incorporation 1,000,000 1,000 - 1,000 Issue of seed shares 12,860,000 12,860 630,140 643,000 Issue of founder shares 19,386,154 19,386 - 19,386 Bonus shares1 - 33,246 (33,246) - As at 31 October 2025 33,246,154 66,492 596,894 663,386

1 Per the 31 August 2025 special resolution: Issue of 33,246,154 Bonus Shares, every 2 fully paid ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the issued share capital of the Company ("Existing Ordinary Shares") be consolidated into 1 ordinary fully paid share of £0.002.

5 Related party transactions

The only related party transaction during the period was the payment of £9,611 and £3,727 in consulting fees to Richard Michael Jones and Jamie Tosh which were settled via the issue of £.001 ordinary shares in the Company. No other material related party transactions requiring disclosure arose.

6 Events subsequent to the reporting date

The below events occurred after the reporting date and are non-adjusting events in accordance with IAS 10 (Events after the Reporting Period). Accordingly, no adjustments have been made to the financial statements in respect of these matters.

Admission to AQSE Growth Market and equity fundraising

On 1 December 2025, Delta Gold Technologies PLC was admitted to trading on the Access segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, with dealings in the Company's Ordinary Shares of £0.002 each under the ticker DGQ. Admission followed the successful completion of a £2.5 million fundraising through a Placing and Subscription of 25,000,000 new Ordinary Shares at an issue price of 10 pence per share.

Issue of warrants

At Admission, the Company granted 1,078,608 warrants in aggregate to advisers and brokers, exercisable at £0.15 per Ordinary Share for three years from Admission.

200,000 options were also granted immediately prior to and conditional upon Admission equally to two directors, Adam Monaco and Patrick Severide.

Board changes

On Admission, the Company further appointed Mark Burnett as Non-Executive Chairman, together with Adam Monaco and Patrick Severide as Independent Non-Executive Directors.

7 Financial commitments and contingent liabilities

There were no financial commitments or contingent liabilities of the Company as at 31 October 2025.

8 Ultimate controlling party

As at 31 October 2025, there was noultimate controlling party of the Company.